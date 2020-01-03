No sound on audigy 2zs after updating to win10 1903 or 1909 or later *FIXED!!!

    found this awsome fix and figured i would share it here in case anyone else here is still running this card. (like i am on my mom's pc)

    original page can be found here: https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us...a41-b9b8-443e-88e4-2ee27eb8cb8b?auth=1&page=2

    thanks goes to :

    Bryan86_HU
    I have found a solution.

    Just download the offical Audigy RX driver from Creative website.

    https://support.creative.com/Products/ProductDetails.aspx?catID=561&catName=Sound Cards&subCatID=1123&prodID=21723&prodName=Sound Blaster Audigy Rx&_ga=2.220384088.1563738097.1557985768-1807327002.1557156356#

    Extract it with Winrar , 7zip, or other tool. Manually install the driver from the folder Audio -> DriversWin10 -> wdm -> browse wdm_emu.inf file.

    If installed succesfully, then just restart the PC.

    Step 2.

    Download the Audigy Support Pack from the website: http://danielkawakami.blogspot.com/2017/01/sb-audigy-series-support-pack-62.html

    Extract it. Then run Setup. Choose Custom install. Uncheck the Driver. Install all other App. Restart PC, and Audigy 2 ZS is working.

    All apps working. Speaker Settings, EAX Console, Audio Console
     
