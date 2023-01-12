no signal on NEW gpu

dxwuddd

Jan 12, 2023
specs:

motherboard: B450m hdv
PSU: 600W Cooler Master MWE 600 V2 (newly fitted)
CPU: ryzen 5 2600x
RAM: 16gb Corsair 3200 mhz
running windows 11 with the dev mode which could cause instability

So i have a gtx 1050 2gb and thought its time to upgrade to an RTX 2070 palit 8gb.
i did the DDU stuff and made sure everything is removed before installing my new GPU in.
Once the GPU is in (all snug and 8pin is in i assure you) i get a no signal message on my monitor. GPU fans and rgb lights are on. keyboard nd mouse is on.

ive tested it on two different systems and it works. Even worked on a 400w PSU!

im using hdmi.
tried resettting cmos battery by taking it out and waiting 5 minutes with the power cable disconnected also.. not sure what to do?

My bios update/date is from 2019? not sure if i should update as i’ve read it could brick my system?

(i also apologise if i’ve posted this in the wrong place!)
 
Armenius

Jan 28, 2014
I know you moved from a 1050, but I have to ask the dumb question: Did you plug the HDMI cable into the video card, not the motherboard? The 2600X doesn't have an iGPU, so plugging the cable into the motherboard would result in no signal.

BIOS should be fine since Turing came out at the end of 2018, unless the BIOS was updated to fix a compatibility issue of some sort. Looking at the ASRock website, none of them point to a PCI-E fix or GPU compatibility update for Turing.

Palit recommends a 450W PSU for the standard 2070, so I doubt the PSU is the issue. It's not the best quality, but your PSU should be fine.
 
DooKey

Apr 25, 2001
Did you reuse that HDMI cable while testing the card on the other systems? If not, that 2070 may not like your HDMI cable.
 
