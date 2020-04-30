No SATA HDD/SSD detected (I broke one connector)

While setting up the PC, I broke one of the SATA connectors, it just came off the board, the pins were still intact so I tried to put it back but then one of the pins broke off... so I gave up on trying to put it back, made sure that none of the pins are touching each other, connected the HDD to another port and turned the PC on, couldnt see any HDD or SATA device in BIOS. My OS is installed on nvme and its working fine, so I went inside Win 10, nothing there either. Since then I have tried different combinations SSD/HDD, ports, SATA cables power cables, but no luck... I even took the board off the case, looked for any lose screws/pins, and set it outside the case, still no luck.
So did I break the SATA controller? Any other ideas? Motherboard is ASUS B360-I, mini ITX
 
I can’t imagine physical damage would fry the entire controller (it was off right?). Are there any BIOS setting to enable the SATA controllers that might be off?
 
ryan_975 said:
I can’t imagine physical damage would fry the entire controller (it was off right?). Are there any BIOS setting to enable the SATA controllers that might be off?
Son of a gun... there sure is and I had it turned of, wonder when and why I did that... oh well, thanks for the suggestion, you saved my evening
 
