No Power When I add SATA drives

pgwalsh

pgwalsh

Gawd
Joined
Mar 21, 2005
Messages
696
Hi-
I have a case of I have no idea what I'm doing wrong. I attempted to add a few hard drives to my PC and it wont boot at all. No power or anything. Unplug the sata cable and wait 5 minutes and it boots fine.

Here's what I have installed before I tried adding some drives.
Seasonic Power Prime Ultra 850W 80+
MSI B450 Tamahawk
MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor
G.Skill Sniper X 32GB
Intel 660P NVMe M.2 2TB

I tried to add 3 Wester Digital Green 4TB's and it wouldn't boot. The power supply would make a click sound and nothing. I tried resetting CMOS but that didn't do anything. Any suggestions?

Thanks

Peter
 
L

learners permit

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 15, 2005
Messages
340
Try adding the WD drives one at a time with a start up attempt between each additional drive. When startup fails omit that drive and try the others.
 
pgwalsh

pgwalsh

Gawd
Joined
Mar 21, 2005
Messages
696
learners permit said:
Try adding the WD drives one at a time with a start up attempt between each additional drive. When startup fails omit that drive and try the others.
Click to expand...
Thanks. I did that. I unplugged them all and started with one at a time. I also switched power cables and tried different ports on the PSU. I didn't try it without a sata cable attached to the mobo. Scratching my head. It's the first time I've tried use a spinner on this system.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top