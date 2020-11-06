No Power When I add SATA drives

Hi-

I have a case of I have no idea what I'm doing wrong. I attempted to add a few hard drives to my PC and it wont boot at all. No power or anything. Unplug the sata cable and wait 5 minutes and it boots fine.



Here's what I have installed before I tried adding some drives.

Seasonic Power Prime Ultra 850W 80+

MSI B450 Tamahawk

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor

G.Skill Sniper X 32GB

Intel 660P NVMe M.2 2TB



I tried to add 3 Wester Digital Green 4TB's and it wouldn't boot. The power supply would make a click sound and nothing. I tried resetting CMOS but that didn't do anything. Any suggestions?



Thanks



Peter