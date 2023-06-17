No Power-On, PSU jumped or otherwise = Dead PSU?

built in 2011

Is my trusty HX620W done?

I am building a new machine (mid-ranger, minimal gaming, lots of storage for family "cloud"). My old machine is in my sig - it wasor so. [Er, no sigs? Been away from [H] for so long....] Anyway,, Q9550/Gigabyte/DDR3//etc.It has been in storage most of that time. And I didto prepare it. Just boxed it up, still filled with water (didn't plan for it to stay in storage, but... life happens).Now I am wanting to at least boot it up, to pull all my [very] old data off it, before I build the new rig. But, I was going to flush/fill the H2O loop by only running the Swiftech MCP655, before running it. As you can imagine, a lot of water has permeated the tubing.Normally, I jump the PSU to run whatever I need to test w/o booting up. But that isn't working (paperclip in pins 3 & 4, or 4 & 5). Nothing happens. I went and re-plugged in everything, with the loop running into a bucket & planning to just kill the PSU switch as needed. But, still nothing.Time for a new PSU before I even get the other parts in? I shouldn't need more wattage, so was hoping to save the $100+. Any trouble shooting tips for a PSU?Thanks in advance,-bZj