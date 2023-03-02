No POST on new build

R

rage4order

Gawd
Joined
Oct 4, 2004
Messages
773
Finally got around to putting my build together and ran into a problem. It turns on but I cannot get it to post. I'm trying to load Windows 10 from a thumb drive but after a few minutes, all I get is the screen in the picture. I've removed ram, tried only one stick, removed/reinstalled hdd, and even removed /reinstalled cpu. Any ideas on what to try next?
Info- i7 9770, 2 x 8gb RAM, Samsung 980 ssd, no GPU.
 

Attachments

  • 1000002542.jpg
    1000002542.jpg
    701 KB · Views: 0
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
44,300
HOHO? try another port/cable/monitor, clear the cmos, check the cpu socket pins arent bent or crap on the bottom of the cpu,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top