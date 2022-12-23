No PD for USB-A is kind of lame.

For the most part, USB-C is great. You youngsters don't know about the dark ages of mini-USB and micro-usb cables (still finding broken mini USB cables in my attic).



Still, I would much rather have USB-A on the charge side. Despite needing to flip it around 3 or 4 times to plug in correctly, its still a stronger, more secure connection. Also, aside from ultra books, most chargers, pcs, laptops, and consoles still have a lot of open USB A ports.



While all those older connections would still only charge at 12w or so, it would be nice to be able to still use these updated 60w, 100w or even 140w usb-a to usb-c pd cables. Cables are constantly being moved around throughout the house and it will still be a VERY long time before all these devices and chargers have enough usb-c ports.



Just want to see if I am in the minority on this.