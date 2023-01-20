No new Switch this year as Nintendo plans to ramp up production post pandemic induced shortage

Nintendo Switch Report Could Mean Longer Wait for Next Console
according to a new report from Bloomberg, Nintendo actually plans to increase production on the system! Nintendo cut sales expectations last year as a result of the global chip shortage, but now that the shortage seems to have ended, the company is apparently planning to ramp production back up.
For this fiscal year, Nintendo is aiming to sell 19 million units, and Bloomberg's sources say that the company plans to exceed that number in the next one
Old report from more than a year ago (late 2021):
During a Q&A call transcribed and summarised by analyst David Gibson, Nintendo was specifically asked about the next console. While it had nothing concrete to say, it added that the Switch is probably in the middle of its life cycle.
So, assuming the Switch continues to receive support for another four years, you could see Nintendo’s next console at some point in 2025 or 2026.
Switch pro cancelled due to supply crunch. Nintendo to focus on Switch Next
Rumor: Digital Foundry claims mid-generation Switch hardware refresh was once planned
Digital Foundry’s John Linneman has now weighed in on the situation in the outlet’s latest podcast. After speaking with some developers, he believes Nintendo was at once point toying around with a Switch hardware refresh. However, “that seems to no longer be happening” and the company is apparently pursuing a true successor instead.
Linneman’s full words:
“So I think at one point internally from what I can understand from talking to different developers, is that there was some sort of mid-generation Switch update planned at one point and that seems to be no longer happening. And thus it’s pretty clear that whatever they do next is going to be the actual next-generation hardware. I don’t think it’s going to be 2023.”
