No more Room in Hell 2

Torn Banner studios made Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. Which was amazing for the time. It revolutionized melee combat, and essentially created it's own genre.





Then they made Mirage: Arcane Warfare. Which was a really cool idea, but they failed extremely hard at making the game. As in just did a terrible job making it, like they had no idea how to make a good game and either got extremely lucky making Chivalry or the people that knew how to make games no longer worked there.

The game was such a massive flop they made it completely free and people still didn't play it. I'm surprised the studio didn't just completely close down.





Then they made Chivalry 2, which is ok. It doesn't do anything special, it's just a more modern version of Chivalry remade 10 years later. Mordhau is a much better game in the same genre. But they at least proved they can make a decent game.





Now they're making this game, which seems weird because it's a sequel to a game they ddin't make. The idea sounds like a cool game that I would want to play, but they're failing again.