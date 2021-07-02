[no mas] Warm $1078 Dell G15 Ryzen™ Edition Gaming Laptop

Sorry, this deal is no longer available
https://deals.dell.com/en-us/mpp/productdetail/9de1
Thanks @LoadRunner for the update.
As of July 14 at 4PM the sale page says 43% claimed, expected delivery Aug 16.
Ryzen 7 5800H
Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB
15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz 300 nit
16GB DDR4 Dual Channel
512GB NVMe
https://deals.dell.com/en-us/mpp/productdetail/9de1
Thanks @LoadRunner for the update.
As of July 14 at 4PM the sale page says 43% claimed, expected delivery Aug 16.
Ryzen 7 5800H
Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB
15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz 300 nit
16GB DDR4 Dual Channel
512GB NVMe
Last edited: