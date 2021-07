[no mas] Warm $1078 Dell G15 Ryzen™ Edition Gaming Laptop

fowlrock said: Thanks for this post - got mine in yesterday. Doesn't feel like the normal cheap Dell plastic laptops. This feels more like a re-branded Alienware. Performance is great so far - will be adding another SSD as 500gb isn't much for modern gaming. Ran a couple RTX demos last night - surprised how well the 3060 mobile does vs the 1080 in my desktop. Click to expand...

"EDIT Loaded0's video showed both slots populated"

M.2 standoff and screw part number PXNWV $10 amazon ​

Mine's not coming in till next week. Pretty much guarantee it's single channel with one 16 GB sodimm.I've got two 1 terabyte nvme drives but I don't know whether they're single or double-sided, still in packaging. I read you have to get standoffs for the motherboard but that shouldn't be an issue.EDIT Info about the standoff and screw from Loaded0's youtube video "Dell G15 Ryzen Edition 2021 Gaming Laptop One Week Later Problems Fixes and M.2 SSD Install" https://www.youtube.com/c/Loaded0/videos . He's green but trying hard and smart to include time stamps. M.2 mount starts at 18:54The motherboard doesn't have a MUX but I knew that going in.The G15 is a frugal man's Alienware (EDIT Loaded0 said the motherboard has the Alienware logo, lol). It won't have all the bells and whistles but then again you get to keep both of your arms and legs.,,.,,.,,..,.,I've watched some videos on "memory ranking" and how it affects frame rates, laptops especially, and I'm just kind of confused. I don't really understand what's going on, I'm going to link them here.