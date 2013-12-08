No Man's Sky - a procedurally generated sand box space exploration game

I do not have high hopes (never do for nice-sounding games anymore). However, the "feel" of the game reminds me somewhat of an old MMO that was under development back during 2002-2004, before it switched to a regular online game format to generate initial funding to develop the MMO...but they were unable to get enough funds to complete a regular online game either and closed in 2005. They had a lot more details beyond the front page (on the wayback machine link below), but it was the greatest concept for an MMO ever "officially" introduced as far as I am concerned.The scale and depth of what they wished to achieve in the long-term completely dwarfed something like EVE Online (and they actually had ideas on how to make a fun MMO, not a chore like EVE, yet still with far more depth). It was originally called Eschaton Online. Basically it was going to be a hybrid space-based MMO with significant RPG, FPS, RTS, and Economy/Political Sim game elements (depending on your character, role, preferences, etc...).Wonder what the small group of people working on it ended up doing afterwards. They had great ideas, regardless if they had the ability or not to do it (if they had of had more funding).