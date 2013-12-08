No Man's Sky - a procedurally generated sand box space exploration game

Blade-Runner
Holy shit, that just blew my mind!
Can't believe that we have been waiting over a decade for games like this that push levels of immersion beyond shitty scripted linear military fps campaigns. Being able to smoothly transition between space and atmospheric flight, and then explore planetary environments on foot has been my dream game concept ever since I started playing space sims back in the days of Wing Commander (Derek Smart games don't count)!!!
http://www.polygon.com/2013/12/7/5186774/exploration-sim-no-mans-sky-coming-from-hello-gamesJoe Danger developer Hello Games announced its next game at the Spike VGX awards, a massive, procedurally generated, sci-fi exploration sim called No Man's Sky.
In the game's debut trailer, No Man's Sky was pitched as an exploration game where "every atom" is procedurally generated, from flora and fauna to the stars in the sky. Every planet and every galaxy is procedural, and filled with unexplored territories. The trailer shows that players will be able to explore underwater environments, the surfaces of planets, the skies and outer space in spaceships.
"It's a huge game," said Hello Games' Sean Murray. "We wanted to make a game about exploration. And we wanted to make something that was real."
Murray said that, on planets, if you can see it whether it be a mountain miles away in the distance you can walk there. The game's persistent world is being created by the small team at Hello Games, and puts players into an ecosystem where they're not at the top of the food chain, Murray said. Space-based combat against other players and capital ships appears to be a major component of No Man's Sky.
We'll have more from No Man's Sky soon, but here's the game's debut trailer.
