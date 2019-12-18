No information given... Ghost and then Refund

Discussion in 'Tips/Tricks & Trolls' started by terpsy, Dec 8, 2019.

  1. Dec 8, 2019 #1
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    475
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    I sent a Board/CPU/HSF to a purchaser.

    It arrived 15 days ago. I always over pack to make sure there is no issue when arriving.

    I shipped the CPU in the board, and removed the HSF and packed separately in the box.

    I got a message 3 days after receiving that they would install/test.

    I got a response today no post, put in ram and ssd

    Ok. So there are a lot of variables here that have not been investigated. I got this message last night, and posted steps to remedy it. Reseating the RAM, resetting the CMOS, Checking PS connections to the Board, checking to make sure the connectors from the case are connected properly.

    I didn't get a response back to my PM with the steps I mentioned to troubleshoot.

    I did get a Refund request form Paypal.

    I get it, buyers remorse and all, but I know I shipped a working setup, packed flawless, and am more than happy to help troubleshoot the issue they are having because I doubt it is the hardware I sent.

    I took pictures of the CPU/Board/HSF before shipping them out.

    I would be more than happy to facetime and assist them in troubleshooting/finding the issue they are having with the boot.

    How would you handle this?

    Thank you!
    -Warren
     
    terpsy, Dec 8, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 8, 2019
    #1
  2. Dec 8, 2019 #2
    OliverQueen

    OliverQueen [H]Lite

    Messages:
    118
    Joined:
    Apr 17, 2019
    Tell then to send the items back & then they will get the refund no problems as long as the items have'nt been damaged by the buyer.
     
    OliverQueen, Dec 8, 2019
    OliverQueen, Dec 8, 2019
    #2
    jmilcher, Mr34727, terpsy and 3 others like this.
  3. Dec 8, 2019 #3
    Gillbot

    Gillbot [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,589
    Joined:
    Feb 27, 2001
    this. It’s happened a lot over the years.
     
    Gillbot, Dec 8, 2019
    Gillbot, Dec 8, 2019
    #3
    kirbyrj likes this.
  4. Dec 8, 2019 #4
    viivo

    viivo [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,390
    Joined:
    Sep 7, 2005
    It's one of the things an honest seller fears most. It's partly why I don't like Paypal and use it as little as possible. I understand buyer protection, but not when it allows scammers to use it as a shield.
     
    viivo, Dec 8, 2019
    viivo, Dec 8, 2019
    #4
    Puterguru and kirbyrj like this.
  5. Dec 8, 2019 #5
    Archaea

    Archaea [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,638
    Joined:
    Oct 19, 2004
    As a seller I just bite my lip and take it back.

    Best case scenario the item isn't damaged, and you just take the hit, test it out, and resell.

    You don't have much choice, and if you make a big deal about it, then the buyer could actually damage it and then send it back as non working and then you are worse off.
     
    Archaea, Dec 8, 2019
    Archaea, Dec 8, 2019
    #5
    kirbyrj likes this.
  6. Dec 8, 2019 #6
    filip

    filip [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,932
    Joined:
    Aug 15, 2012
    I use to sell a lot of shit back in the day, had several bad encounters one similar to yours. You have to eat it unfortunately, that is the price of doing business.
    No refund until you get the item back though.
     
    filip, Dec 8, 2019
    filip, Dec 8, 2019
    #6
    wra18th and kirbyrj like this.
  7. Dec 8, 2019 #7
    Lateralus

    Lateralus More [H]uman than Human

    Messages:
    14,862
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2004
    Long time member? Any Heat rep?

    I haven't been jerked around by many (if any) longstanding members of this community and when an issue has arisen, they are usually willing to at least troubleshoot and/or work with me on a solution. Most of the long time posters here are pretty understanding that stuff can happen, and they don't buy with the intention of sending back. Going straight to a PP claim/dispute is pretty crappy, but it wouldn't surprise me if a new-ish member did it as opposed to a more established one who participates in the other forums.
     
    Lateralus, Dec 8, 2019
    Lateralus, Dec 8, 2019
    #7
    Puterguru likes this.
  8. Dec 8, 2019 #8
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    475
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    Buyer has some heat, goes back a couple of years, but not that many, and none in this realm it seems. I guess that overlook was on me.
     
    terpsy, Dec 8, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 8, 2019
    #8
    Crosshairs likes this.
  9. Dec 8, 2019 #9
    Crosshairs

    Crosshairs Administrator Staff Member

    Messages:
    23,903
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2004
    IMHO 2 weeks is too long to wait to test a system and expect a refund... however, you stand no chance of winning if this goes to a dispute.... cut your losses and just have him ship the board back and issue a refund...if it tests good, all you lost was shipping.

    I would also name this person since they seem to lack the common courtesy of communicating with their seller...I personally like to avoid buyers like this and Im sure others feel the same way
     
    Crosshairs, Dec 8, 2019
    Crosshairs, Dec 8, 2019
    #9
    MAX_M, terpsy, mls1995 and 1 other person like this.
  10. Dec 8, 2019 #10
    OhSigmaChi

    OhSigmaChi Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    185
    Joined:
    Jan 27, 2019
    I also would request pictures of items they are sending back that show serial number and a dated newspaper.
     
    OhSigmaChi, Dec 8, 2019
    OhSigmaChi, Dec 8, 2019
    #10
    terpsy likes this.
  11. Dec 8, 2019 #11
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    475
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    WTF!

    Paypal has placed the transaction on Hold.

    I just got off the phone with them.

    So, I am out the $385 until there is some resolution.

    I have asked him for pictures, video, etc of the issue.

    It sounds like a PSU/RAM issue to be honest. It could also be resolved by resetting the
    CMOS as he is using different memory in the board than I had used.

    WAITING for contact back

    Thank you,
    Warren
     
    Last edited: Dec 8, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 8, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 8, 2019
    #11
  12. Dec 8, 2019 #12
    Stormside

    Stormside Gawd

    Messages:
    770
    Joined:
    Jun 27, 2003
    Sucks what PayPal did. But looking at his post and heatware history (really nothing in the last 2 years) I don't think I would sell them anything expensive.

    Hope they at least send your stuff back.
     
    Last edited: Dec 8, 2019
    Stormside, Dec 8, 2019
    Stormside, Dec 8, 2019
    #12
  13. Dec 8, 2019 #13
    mls1995

    mls1995 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,372
    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2007
    Look at their heatware. This would be a big warning to me


    "Last Visit February 4, 2017"
     
    mls1995, Dec 8, 2019
    mls1995, Dec 8, 2019
    #13
  14. Dec 8, 2019 #14
    Crosshairs

    Crosshairs Administrator Staff Member

    Messages:
    23,903
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2004
    you should get on the phone with them immediately....
     
    Crosshairs, Dec 8, 2019
    Crosshairs, Dec 8, 2019
    #14
    terpsy likes this.
  15. Dec 8, 2019 #15
    Hagrid

    Hagrid [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    8,553
    Joined:
    Nov 23, 2006
    Also no offense to new users, but I when I sold on here I put in that you must be an active member. I would not sell to a newbie.
     
    Hagrid, Dec 8, 2019
    Hagrid, Dec 8, 2019
    #15
    Krazy925 and Puterguru like this.
  16. Dec 9, 2019 #16
    Zoop99

    Zoop99 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,254
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2012
    You can win the dispute if it's an international freight forwarder... This feels suspiciously like that because he took 2+ weeks to respond and the address is a common international freight forwarding location.

    You sure that it is not a reshipper / international freight forwarder in Oregon?

    A lot of times people pretend they are in the US and send their item to a suite or apartment number where the address is actually an international freight forwarder to their home country in western Europe South America or even India/Pakistan.

    Oregon is a favorite for reshipping because there is absolutely zero sales tax on anything shipped there including from Amazon.

    You can win the dispute if that's the case!

    You can win most PayPal disputes with a reshipper address by calling PayPal and fighting the dispute by saying that you are not responsible for items damaged in transit that were reshipped to a foreign country by a freight forwarder.

    PayPal people know this. They get people calling about this all the time and you can win the case.

    Anytime you see:
    Wilmington DE
    Miami/Doral FL
    Portland Oregon

    You should be suspicious and Google the address.

    It might not be a reshipper address... But it's definitely a good idea to check
     
    Zoop99, Dec 9, 2019
    Zoop99, Dec 9, 2019
    #16
    FlawleZ, Stormside, OhSigmaChi and 1 other person like this.
  17. Dec 10, 2019 #17
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    475
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    I have not received any communication back from dmerit, no responses to the PM's I sent or any acknowledgement of the 3 messages I sent through paypal detailing steps to take and that I would be more than happy to help him troubleshoot, except for the paypal response, 36 hours later

    "Items will be shipped back to you when Paypal gives the ok. The heatsink is off processor so I cannot take video or photo, I have correct ram as well as a drive which is not needed to post. The CPU led light on the motherboard flashes on when power is supplied to the board. I work in IT and know the problem is a bad CPU motherboard connection."

    I shipped the board with the CPU in the socket. I never removed it after taking off the Noctua HSF. Has anyone else seen this?

    Uh, you do need the RAM in the MB for it to post properly, you also need them in the proper slots as well as it is wise to reset the CMOS/BIOS when switching to different brand/speeds of RAM than what was used prior.

    Anyone who has dealt with me knows I pack for it to survive anything along the way. I am sour about this, I am out shipping, god knows what the hell this person has done to perfectly working hardware.

    I will take video and pictures when I receive. If it works (as if he didn't break anything it will) do I just show him the video and deduct my shipping costs from his refund?

    Thank you,
    Warren
     
    terpsy, Dec 10, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 10, 2019
    #17
  18. Dec 10, 2019 #18
    Gillbot

    Gillbot [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,589
    Joined:
    Feb 27, 2001
    You can try but often PayPal gives them a full refund from the held funds or they just take it from your attached account. Just like buying online has a risk, this is the gamble of SELLING online. I could post stories for days about deals I’ve had gone south. Unfortunately lots of bad buyers hide behind PayPal’s protection policies and they know how to exploit and use them to their advantage. There’s now a reason I only sell to people I’ve dealt with before and I rarely post FS threads any longer.
     
    Gillbot, Dec 10, 2019
    Gillbot, Dec 10, 2019
    #18
    Crosshairs, Stormside, DPOSCORP and 1 other person like this.
  19. Dec 11, 2019 #19
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    475
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    The only response to any communication including those on Paypal for how to troubleshoot have been disregarded and just an escalation for Refund. So, I am awaiting the return of the items, which I will inspect and hope they didn't screw up/break
     
    terpsy, Dec 11, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 11, 2019
    #19
  20. Dec 12, 2019 #20
    learners permit

    learners permit Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    154
    Joined:
    Jun 15, 2005
    Sorry to see this unfortunate situation for you terpsy but I feel it is necessary to let the forum know that most of us 650,000 Portland residents are honest hard working folks and not freight forwarders. Good luck with this knucklehead.
     
    learners permit, Dec 12, 2019
    learners permit, Dec 12, 2019
    #20
    Vile, terpsy, Zoop99 and 1 other person like this.
  21. Dec 18, 2019 at 5:51 PM #21
    SvenBent

    SvenBent 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,156
    Joined:
    Sep 13, 2008
    15 days later? i woudl let hem know they you dont cover damage done to the products. ince it has been workinf for this long it cant be a failure on the board at delivery

    i had a customer buy a old type dvd driver but brand new in box.
    clearly stated to refund offered
    The failed a complainy with ebay that the drive was not working.
    I received it back still sealed in box.
     
    SvenBent, Dec 18, 2019 at 5:51 PM
    SvenBent, Dec 18, 2019 at 5:51 PM
    #21
  22. Dec 21, 2019 at 2:34 PM #22
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    475
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    Still waiting for the items to be returned.

    12 hours before the case was going to be closed, he applied for a USPS shipping label, and still has not given the items
    to USPS to be shipped. It is still sitting Pre-Shipment that a label has been issued.

    It is now a month since the items shipped originally, and he has had them for 28 days. I have sent multiple PM's here as how to troubleshoot and to contact me for assistance, as well as through Paypal to him.

    And, I cannot find anywhere to communicate this to Paypal, not that they seem they would do anything about it.
     
    terpsy, Dec 21, 2019 at 2:34 PM
    terpsy, Dec 21, 2019 at 2:34 PM
    #22
  23. Dec 21, 2019 at 2:36 PM #23
    jmilcher

    jmilcher [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,406
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2008
    Exactly.
    OP- you don’t really have a choice. PayPal is going to refund one way or the other. Just hope it all works when returned, and re sell.
     
    jmilcher, Dec 21, 2019 at 2:36 PM
    jmilcher, Dec 21, 2019 at 2:36 PM
    #23
  24. Dec 21, 2019 at 2:37 PM #24
    jmilcher

    jmilcher [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,406
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2008
    Unfortunately this system sucks when using PayPal. Hopefully it’s just delayed and all this works out.
     
    jmilcher, Dec 21, 2019 at 2:37 PM
    jmilcher, Dec 21, 2019 at 2:37 PM
    #24