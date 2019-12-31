No information given... Ghost and then Refund *Paypal ruled in my favor

I have not received any communication back from dmerit, no responses to the PM's I sent or any acknowledgement of the 3 messages I sent through paypal detailing steps to take and that I would be more than happy to help him troubleshoot, except for the paypal response, 36 hours later



"Items will be shipped back to you when Paypal gives the ok. The heatsink is off processor so I cannot take video or photo, I have correct ram as well as a drive which is not needed to post. The CPU led light on the motherboard flashes on when power is supplied to the board. I work in IT and know the problem is a bad CPU motherboard connection."



I shipped the board with the CPU in the socket. I never removed it after taking off the Noctua HSF. Has anyone else seen this?



Uh, you do need the RAM in the MB for it to post properly, you also need them in the proper slots as well as it is wise to reset the CMOS/BIOS when switching to different brand/speeds of RAM than what was used prior.



Anyone who has dealt with me knows I pack for it to survive anything along the way. I am sour about this, I am out shipping, god knows what the hell this person has done to perfectly working hardware.



I will take video and pictures when I receive. If it works (as if he didn't break anything it will) do I just show him the video and deduct my shipping costs from his refund?



Thank you,

Warren

​