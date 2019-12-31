No information given... Ghost and then Refund *Paypal ruled in my favor

I sent a Board/CPU/HSF to a purchaser. It arrived 15 days ago. I always over pack to make sure there is no issue when arriving. I shipped the CPU in the board, and removed the HSF and packed separately in the box. I got a message 3 days after receiving that they would install/test. I got a response today no post, put in ram and ssd Ok. So there are a lot of variables here that have not been investigated. I got this message last night, and posted steps to remedy it. Reseating the RAM, resetting the CMOS, Checking PS connections to the Board, checking to make sure the connectors from the case are connected properly. I didn't get a response back to my PM with the steps I mentioned to troubleshoot. I did get a Refund request form Paypal. I get it, buyers remorse and all, but I know I shipped a working setup, packed flawless, and am more than happy to help troubleshoot the issue they are having because I doubt it is the hardware I sent. I took pictures of the CPU/Board/HSF before shipping them out. I would be more than happy to facetime and assist them in troubleshooting/finding the issue they are having with the boot. How would you handle this? Thank you! -Warren