No information given... Ghost and then Refund *Paypal ruled in my favor

Discussion in 'Tips/Tricks & Trolls' started by terpsy, Dec 8, 2019.

  1. Dec 8, 2019 #1
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    479
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    I sent a Board/CPU/HSF to a purchaser.

    It arrived 15 days ago. I always over pack to make sure there is no issue when arriving.

    I shipped the CPU in the board, and removed the HSF and packed separately in the box.

    I got a message 3 days after receiving that they would install/test.

    I got a response today no post, put in ram and ssd

    Ok. So there are a lot of variables here that have not been investigated. I got this message last night, and posted steps to remedy it. Reseating the RAM, resetting the CMOS, Checking PS connections to the Board, checking to make sure the connectors from the case are connected properly.

    I didn't get a response back to my PM with the steps I mentioned to troubleshoot.

    I did get a Refund request form Paypal.

    I get it, buyers remorse and all, but I know I shipped a working setup, packed flawless, and am more than happy to help troubleshoot the issue they are having because I doubt it is the hardware I sent.

    I took pictures of the CPU/Board/HSF before shipping them out.

    I would be more than happy to facetime and assist them in troubleshooting/finding the issue they are having with the boot.

    How would you handle this?

    Thank you!
    -Warren
     
    terpsy, Dec 8, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 8, 2019
    #1
  2. Dec 8, 2019 #2
    OliverQueen

    OliverQueen [H]Lite

    Messages:
    118
    Joined:
    Apr 17, 2019
    Tell then to send the items back & then they will get the refund no problems as long as the items have'nt been damaged by the buyer.
     
    OliverQueen, Dec 8, 2019
    OliverQueen, Dec 8, 2019
    #2
    SticKx911, AthlonXP, atp1916 and 8 others like this.
  3. Dec 8, 2019 #3
    Gillbot

    Gillbot [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,593
    Joined:
    Feb 27, 2001
    this. It’s happened a lot over the years.
     
    Gillbot, Dec 8, 2019
    Gillbot, Dec 8, 2019
    #3
    kirbyrj likes this.
  4. Dec 8, 2019 #4
    viivo

    viivo [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,409
    Joined:
    Sep 7, 2005
    It's one of the things an honest seller fears most. It's partly why I don't like Paypal and use it as little as possible. I understand buyer protection, but not when it allows scammers to use it as a shield.
     
    viivo, Dec 8, 2019
    viivo, Dec 8, 2019
    #4
    Puterguru and kirbyrj like this.
  5. Dec 8, 2019 #5
    Archaea

    Archaea [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,668
    Joined:
    Oct 19, 2004
    As a seller I just bite my lip and take it back.

    Best case scenario the item isn't damaged, and you just take the hit, test it out, and resell.

    You don't have much choice, and if you make a big deal about it, then the buyer could actually damage it and then send it back as non working and then you are worse off.
     
    Archaea, Dec 8, 2019
    Archaea, Dec 8, 2019
    #5
    kirbyrj likes this.
  6. Dec 8, 2019 #6
    filip

    filip [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,947
    Joined:
    Aug 15, 2012
    I use to sell a lot of shit back in the day, had several bad encounters one similar to yours. You have to eat it unfortunately, that is the price of doing business.
    No refund until you get the item back though.
     
    filip, Dec 8, 2019
    filip, Dec 8, 2019
    #6
    wra18th and kirbyrj like this.
  7. Dec 8, 2019 #7
    Lateralus

    Lateralus More [H]uman than Human

    Messages:
    14,902
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2004
    Long time member? Any Heat rep?

    I haven't been jerked around by many (if any) longstanding members of this community and when an issue has arisen, they are usually willing to at least troubleshoot and/or work with me on a solution. Most of the long time posters here are pretty understanding that stuff can happen, and they don't buy with the intention of sending back. Going straight to a PP claim/dispute is pretty crappy, but it wouldn't surprise me if a new-ish member did it as opposed to a more established one who participates in the other forums.
     
    Lateralus, Dec 8, 2019
    Lateralus, Dec 8, 2019
    #7
    Puterguru likes this.
  8. Dec 8, 2019 #8
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    479
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    Buyer has some heat, goes back a couple of years, but not that many, and none in this realm it seems. I guess that overlook was on me.
     
    terpsy, Dec 8, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 8, 2019
    #8
    Crosshairs likes this.
  9. Dec 8, 2019 #9
    Crosshairs

    Crosshairs Administrator Staff Member

    Messages:
    23,938
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2004
    IMHO 2 weeks is too long to wait to test a system and expect a refund... however, you stand no chance of winning if this goes to a dispute.... cut your losses and just have him ship the board back and issue a refund...if it tests good, all you lost was shipping.

    I would also name this person since they seem to lack the common courtesy of communicating with their seller...I personally like to avoid buyers like this and Im sure others feel the same way
     
    Crosshairs, Dec 8, 2019
    Crosshairs, Dec 8, 2019
    #9
    MAX_M, terpsy, mls1995 and 1 other person like this.
  10. Dec 8, 2019 #10
    OhSigmaChi

    OhSigmaChi Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    189
    Joined:
    Jan 27, 2019
    I also would request pictures of items they are sending back that show serial number and a dated newspaper.
     
    OhSigmaChi, Dec 8, 2019
    OhSigmaChi, Dec 8, 2019
    #10
    terpsy likes this.
  11. Dec 8, 2019 #11
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    479
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    WTF!

    Paypal has placed the transaction on Hold.

    I just got off the phone with them.

    So, I am out the $385 until there is some resolution.

    I have asked him for pictures, video, etc of the issue.

    It sounds like a PSU/RAM issue to be honest. It could also be resolved by resetting the
    CMOS as he is using different memory in the board than I had used.

    WAITING for contact back

    Thank you,
    Warren
     
    Last edited: Dec 8, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 8, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 8, 2019
    #11
  12. Dec 8, 2019 #12
    Stormside

    Stormside Gawd

    Messages:
    773
    Joined:
    Jun 27, 2003
    Sucks what PayPal did. But looking at his post and heatware history (really nothing in the last 2 years) I don't think I would sell them anything expensive.

    Hope they at least send your stuff back.
     
    Last edited: Dec 8, 2019
    Stormside, Dec 8, 2019
    Stormside, Dec 8, 2019
    #12
  13. Dec 8, 2019 #13
    mls1995

    mls1995 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,380
    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2007
    Look at their heatware. This would be a big warning to me


    "Last Visit February 4, 2017"
     
    mls1995, Dec 8, 2019
    mls1995, Dec 8, 2019
    #13
  14. Dec 8, 2019 #14
    Crosshairs

    Crosshairs Administrator Staff Member

    Messages:
    23,938
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2004
    you should get on the phone with them immediately....
     
    Crosshairs, Dec 8, 2019
    Crosshairs, Dec 8, 2019
    #14
    terpsy likes this.
  15. Dec 8, 2019 #15
    Hagrid

    Hagrid [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    8,576
    Joined:
    Nov 23, 2006
    Also no offense to new users, but I when I sold on here I put in that you must be an active member. I would not sell to a newbie.
     
    Hagrid, Dec 8, 2019
    Hagrid, Dec 8, 2019
    #15
    Krazy925 and Puterguru like this.
  16. Dec 9, 2019 #16
    Zoop99

    Zoop99 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,254
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2012
    You can win the dispute if it's an international freight forwarder... This feels suspiciously like that because he took 2+ weeks to respond and the address is a common international freight forwarding location.

    You sure that it is not a reshipper / international freight forwarder in Oregon?

    A lot of times people pretend they are in the US and send their item to a suite or apartment number where the address is actually an international freight forwarder to their home country in western Europe South America or even India/Pakistan.

    Oregon is a favorite for reshipping because there is absolutely zero sales tax on anything shipped there including from Amazon.

    You can win the dispute if that's the case!

    You can win most PayPal disputes with a reshipper address by calling PayPal and fighting the dispute by saying that you are not responsible for items damaged in transit that were reshipped to a foreign country by a freight forwarder.

    PayPal people know this. They get people calling about this all the time and you can win the case.

    Anytime you see:
    Wilmington DE
    Miami/Doral FL
    Portland Oregon

    You should be suspicious and Google the address.

    It might not be a reshipper address... But it's definitely a good idea to check
     
    Zoop99, Dec 9, 2019
    Zoop99, Dec 9, 2019
    #16
    Master_shake_, Ins0mnyteq, FlawleZ and 3 others like this.
  17. Dec 10, 2019 #17
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    479
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    I have not received any communication back from dmerit, no responses to the PM's I sent or any acknowledgement of the 3 messages I sent through paypal detailing steps to take and that I would be more than happy to help him troubleshoot, except for the paypal response, 36 hours later

    "Items will be shipped back to you when Paypal gives the ok. The heatsink is off processor so I cannot take video or photo, I have correct ram as well as a drive which is not needed to post. The CPU led light on the motherboard flashes on when power is supplied to the board. I work in IT and know the problem is a bad CPU motherboard connection."

    I shipped the board with the CPU in the socket. I never removed it after taking off the Noctua HSF. Has anyone else seen this?

    Uh, you do need the RAM in the MB for it to post properly, you also need them in the proper slots as well as it is wise to reset the CMOS/BIOS when switching to different brand/speeds of RAM than what was used prior.

    Anyone who has dealt with me knows I pack for it to survive anything along the way. I am sour about this, I am out shipping, god knows what the hell this person has done to perfectly working hardware.

    I will take video and pictures when I receive. If it works (as if he didn't break anything it will) do I just show him the video and deduct my shipping costs from his refund?

    Thank you,
    Warren
     
    terpsy, Dec 10, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 10, 2019
    #17
  18. Dec 10, 2019 #18
    Gillbot

    Gillbot [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,593
    Joined:
    Feb 27, 2001
    You can try but often PayPal gives them a full refund from the held funds or they just take it from your attached account. Just like buying online has a risk, this is the gamble of SELLING online. I could post stories for days about deals I’ve had gone south. Unfortunately lots of bad buyers hide behind PayPal’s protection policies and they know how to exploit and use them to their advantage. There’s now a reason I only sell to people I’ve dealt with before and I rarely post FS threads any longer.
     
    Gillbot, Dec 10, 2019
    Gillbot, Dec 10, 2019
    #18
    Master_shake_, Crosshairs, Stormside and 2 others like this.
  19. Dec 11, 2019 #19
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    479
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    The only response to any communication including those on Paypal for how to troubleshoot have been disregarded and just an escalation for Refund. So, I am awaiting the return of the items, which I will inspect and hope they didn't screw up/break
     
    terpsy, Dec 11, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 11, 2019
    #19
  20. Dec 12, 2019 #20
    learners permit

    learners permit Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    154
    Joined:
    Jun 15, 2005
    Sorry to see this unfortunate situation for you terpsy but I feel it is necessary to let the forum know that most of us 650,000 Portland residents are honest hard working folks and not freight forwarders. Good luck with this knucklehead.
     
    learners permit, Dec 12, 2019
    learners permit, Dec 12, 2019
    #20
    Vile, terpsy, Zoop99 and 1 other person like this.
  21. Dec 18, 2019 #21
    SvenBent

    SvenBent 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,162
    Joined:
    Sep 13, 2008
    15 days later? i woudl let hem know they you dont cover damage done to the products. ince it has been workinf for this long it cant be a failure on the board at delivery

    i had a customer buy a old type dvd driver but brand new in box.
    clearly stated to refund offered
    The failed a complainy with ebay that the drive was not working.
    I received it back still sealed in box.
     
    SvenBent, Dec 18, 2019
    SvenBent, Dec 18, 2019
    #21
  22. Dec 21, 2019 #22
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    479
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    Still waiting for the items to be returned.

    12 hours before the case was going to be closed, he applied for a USPS shipping label, and still has not given the items
    to USPS to be shipped. It is still sitting Pre-Shipment that a label has been issued.

    It is now a month since the items shipped originally, and he has had them for 28 days. I have sent multiple PM's here as how to troubleshoot and to contact me for assistance, as well as through Paypal to him.

    And, I cannot find anywhere to communicate this to Paypal, not that they seem they would do anything about it.
     
    terpsy, Dec 21, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 21, 2019
    #22
    Crosshairs likes this.
  23. Dec 21, 2019 #23
    jmilcher

    jmilcher [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,413
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2008
    Exactly.
    OP- you don’t really have a choice. PayPal is going to refund one way or the other. Just hope it all works when returned, and re sell.
     
    jmilcher, Dec 21, 2019
    jmilcher, Dec 21, 2019
    #23
  24. Dec 21, 2019 #24
    jmilcher

    jmilcher [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,413
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2008
    Unfortunately this system sucks when using PayPal. Hopefully it’s just delayed and all this works out.
     
    jmilcher, Dec 21, 2019
    jmilcher, Dec 21, 2019
    #24
  25. Dec 21, 2019 #25
    Lateralus

    Lateralus More [H]uman than Human

    Messages:
    14,902
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2004
    Call them. I've heard of people having good luck with cases and problems after getting a human on the line.
     
    Lateralus, Dec 21, 2019
    Lateralus, Dec 21, 2019
    #25
    Crosshairs likes this.
  26. Dec 22, 2019 #26
    Ins0mnyteq

    Ins0mnyteq Gawd

    Messages:
    1,011
    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2013
    i really hope you called them. if you didn't call them they will do nothing. i had this exact situation happen when i sold one of these freight forwarders about 40 cpus and like 2 months later they opened a dispute i ended up calling them and talking to a human at paypal and they denied the refund because of the time taken to test and there was not way to tell if the buyer had damaged the hardware. not gonna lie it took forever to get my money back but i did.

    if you wait for the case to close you are fucked, he obliviously hasn't even shipped the items.
     
    Ins0mnyteq, Dec 22, 2019
    Ins0mnyteq, Dec 22, 2019
    #26
  27. Dec 22, 2019 #27
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,676
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    You need to have all your ducks in a row and call them. I've been a seller and have almost been scammed the same way several times, and I have won every time because I made sure I had everything detailed from pictures, to what items, and all. You also need to talk to Paypal and explain to them down to heart that this is a scammer and point out what makes it that way.
     
    NIZMOZ, Dec 22, 2019
    NIZMOZ, Dec 22, 2019
    #27
  28. Dec 23, 2019 #28
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    479
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    I received the parts this morning.

    He did not return the Manual or the SATA cables.

    He waited 15 days to email that there was an issue and now I know why. And then another 15 days to return the equipment. I have not had a chance to see if I can correct it yet.

    I had asked for pictures and he said he couldn't send them of the error, as he had removed the HSF. I asked him to send pictures of the equipment, every single PM or response here or through Paypal was on deaf and ignoring ears.

    It has come back and appears he did not install and use the Noctua HSF I had sent and I would assume he tried to install water-cooling or something else, as that is the only explanation I can come with bent pins under the CPU now.

    There are bent pins under the CPU, the only way that would happen is if he removed the CPU as I pulled and shipped it with the CPU intact on board. Is there anyway for pins to bend under the CPU if it is never removed before shipping?
     

    Attached Files:

    Last edited: Dec 23, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 23, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 23, 2019
    #28
  29. Dec 25, 2019 #29
    Ins0mnyteq

    Ins0mnyteq Gawd

    Messages:
    1,011
    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2013
    IMO its highly unlikely that only those few pins were damaged in shipping. the only one instance ive ever seen damage the pins it was obviously crunched very hard and many of the pins were bent. this looks like an indication the cpu was removed and not seated properly , hence the corner only damage.
     
    Ins0mnyteq, Dec 25, 2019
    Ins0mnyteq, Dec 25, 2019
    #29
  30. Dec 25, 2019 #30
    mothman

    mothman [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,169
    Joined:
    May 28, 2009
    Those pins were definitely bent from careless removal/installation of the CPU. If you look closely at the pic in addition to the obvious 'skewed' pins you also have a couple to the right of center, about half way up, that are bent over backwards. That would be impossible to occur with the CPU firmly clamped in the socket. I had virtually the EXACT same thing happen to me. Despite sending evidence to Paypal via pics and video, they completely ignored me and refunded the also 'sketchy buyer' . the only consolation I had was that I did receive the 'claimed non working motherboard' back undamaged and indeed performing perfectly. and unlike the support you are receiving I was roundly criticized here (you know who you are) for fighting the guy.
     
    mothman, Dec 25, 2019
    mothman, Dec 25, 2019
    #30
    Ins0mnyteq likes this.
  31. Dec 25, 2019 #31
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    479
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    How did you get the setup to work? It powers on, but does not continue to POST. Did you have to bend the pins back? Is it possible anymore with a mechanical pencil lead?
     
    terpsy, Dec 25, 2019
    terpsy, Dec 25, 2019
    #31
  32. Dec 25, 2019 #32
    Master_shake_

    Master_shake_ [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    10,293
    Joined:
    Apr 9, 2012
    Get out the jewellers magnifying glass and a sharp small pin and pray they don't snap.
     
    Master_shake_, Dec 25, 2019
    Master_shake_, Dec 25, 2019
    #32
    Ins0mnyteq and FrgMstr like this.
  33. Dec 25, 2019 #33
    D-EJ915

    D-EJ915 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,070
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2003
    What most people don't know is the CPU actually rests on the plastic bits that are in the center and around the outside of the socket and does not rest on the pins (it just presses against them for contact) so if the CPU is installed there is no way the pins can be bent. That looks like the jackass took out the cpu and dropped it.

    I usually use a small sewing pin or knife point to fix pins but I'm 1/2 for getting a working board from it so best of luck.
     
    Last edited: Dec 31, 2019 at 3:14 PM
    D-EJ915, Dec 25, 2019
    D-EJ915, Dec 25, 2019
    #33
    terpsy, Ins0mnyteq and Master_shake_ like this.
  34. Dec 25, 2019 #34
    mothman

    mothman [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,169
    Joined:
    May 28, 2009
    The 'Skewed' pins are relatively easy to straighten as Master_ shake said. I use a sewing needle with some tape wrapped around the eye end to get a grip and a magnifying lamp. It is possible to bend back the others but takes more finesse and two needles or some micro tweezers. I think I noticed you had one or more pins that appeared broken off completely. If that's the case it's probably toast.
     
    mothman, Dec 25, 2019
    mothman, Dec 25, 2019
    #34
    terpsy and Master_shake_ like this.
  35. Dec 30, 2019 at 5:55 PM #35
    Furious_Styles

    Furious_Styles [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,457
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    The ones in the center corner are not difficult, however the ones on the bottom, if bent back over like it looks, will take some skill and a proper set of tweezers. Typically those break easily. Feel free to PM me with any questions.
     
    Furious_Styles, Dec 30, 2019 at 5:55 PM
    Furious_Styles, Dec 30, 2019 at 5:55 PM
    #35
    terpsy likes this.
  36. Jan 2, 2020 at 8:49 PM #36
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    479
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    Well. Paypal ruled in my favor. I have offered the following as restitution. Am I right/wrong with my assessment? Email below.

    The equipment received back has damaged pins.

    This is not the way the equipment was sent, and it is impossible to have bent pins as the CPU was never removed and shipped in place on the motherboard

    I do not know what had transpired the 15 days since you received the equipment and the simple message of no post.

    The only explanation is that you/someone removed the CPU and placed it back in incorrectly when closing the ZIF socket or attempting to place a waterblock on the CPU incorrectly. I have reached out to multiple others with experience in shipping and packing CPU/Motherboard items, and there is no doubt that the damage had to occur after being received.

    With that said, I am willing to refund you the 385 - 160.49 as that is the exact cost of replacement for the same motherboard on Amazon currently.

    https://www.amazon.com/GIGABYTE-Z390-LGA1151-Realtek-Motherboard/dp/B07HRZHJ6Z

    Please let me know.

    Thank you,
    Warren
     
    terpsy, Jan 2, 2020 at 8:49 PM
    terpsy, Jan 2, 2020 at 8:49 PM
    #36