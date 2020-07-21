No GPU acceleration in Windows 10 desktop

Timber_Held

Hi,

I have a pretty snappy machine even for the games, but simple desktop environment in Windows 10 is very sluggish. Window resizing is like 3-5 fps or so. Definitely no GPU acceleration of any kind. But when I run a linux distribution, the window work is very smooth. Is there any way to force Windows 10 to use some kind of GPU acceleration or smoth the desktop operations some other way?

Gigabyte Gforce GTX 970
Ryzen 5 3600
32 GB RAM
Windows 10
 
lopoetve

IT should be using it already, by default. Did you ahve a different card in there originally?
 
Timber_Held

lopoetve said:
IT should be using it already, by default. Did you ahve a different card in there originally?
No, I have always had this card. And never have had this acceleration on or accessible by any means in Windows.

I looked for the "hardware acceleration" option in the system settings, but it is not there. On some forums I read that some cards/drivers allow for the GPU acceleration, and then the setting is accessible, and some others for some reason do not. I have been wondering, why is that, and why I do not have such a basic thing, or what I can do to turn it on.
 
lopoetve

An Intel 630 can provide that, so it REALLY should work fine. I'm scratching my head a bit here with my VDI background on how you might configure that. I ~might~ suggest reinstalling windows, or DDUing the drivers and reinstalling them to see if that helps.
 
sirmonkey1985

it should be on by default unless for some reason game mode is enabling which would turn off windows hardware acceleration if i remember correctly. otherwise i'd say it might be a driver issue.
 
Timber_Held

lopoetve said:
An Intel 630 can provide that, so it REALLY should work fine. I'm scratching my head a bit here with my VDI background on how you might configure that. I ~might~ suggest reinstalling windows, or DDUing the drivers and reinstalling them to see if that helps.
This is over a period a couple of years. Multiple system reinstallations.

I did some testing and:
moving windows is generally smooth,
resizing is smooth for chrome and Firefox, but sluggish for Notepad++ and Total Commander.
The last two programs I happen to use a lot.
So maybe this is just the way those programs are written, not necesairy a system thing.

PS. Smoothness of resizing of a Notepad++ window depends on the size of a text file - small file = smooth, big file = sluggish :) I think it is just constantly reformatting the text on each move and therefore the lags. I would not ever thought of it. No idea why Totcal Commander is lagging - just a couple of items in the window.

PS2. Thunderbird the other way around - smooth resizing, but a little bit sluggish moving...

So I think I will just have to live with that.
 
sirmonkey1985

Timber_Held said:
This is over a period a couple of years. Multiple system reinstallations.

I did some testing and:
moving windows is generally smooth,
resizing is smooth for chrome and Firefox, but sluggish for Notepad++ and Total Commander.
The last two programs I happen to use a lot.
So maybe this is just the way those programs are written, not necesairy a system thing.

PS. Smoothness of resizing of a Notepad++ window depends on the size of a text file - small file = smooth, big file = sluggish :) I think it is just constantly reformatting the text on each move and therefore the lags. I would not ever thought of it. No idea why Totcal Commander is lagging - just a couple of items in the window.

So I think I will just have to live with that.
yeah that's normal for notepad because of word wrapping if you have it on. since it's relocating text while you're resizing it.
 
