No GPU acceleration in Windows 10 desktop

Hi,
I have a pretty snappy machine even for the games, but simple desktop environment in Windows 10 is very sluggish. Window resizing is like 3-5 fps or so. Definitely no GPU acceleration of any kind. But when I run a linux distribution, the window work is very smooth. Is there any way to force Windows 10 to use some kind of GPU acceleration or smoth the desktop operations some other way?
Gigabyte Gforce GTX 970
Ryzen 5 3600
32 GB RAM
Windows 10
