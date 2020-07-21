No GPU acceleration in Windows 10 desktop

lopoetve said: An Intel 630 can provide that, so it REALLY should work fine. I'm scratching my head a bit here with my VDI background on how you might configure that. I ~might~ suggest reinstalling windows, or DDUing the drivers and reinstalling them to see if that helps. Click to expand...

This is over a period a couple of years. Multiple system reinstallations.I did some testing and:moving windows is generally smooth,resizing is smooth for chrome and Firefox, but sluggish for Notepad++ and Total Commander.The last two programs I happen to use a lot.So maybe this is just the way those programs are written, not necesairy a system thing.PS. Smoothness of resizing of a Notepad++ window depends on the size of a text file - small file = smooth, big file = sluggishI think it is just constantly reformatting the text on each move and therefore the lags. I would not ever thought of it. No idea why Totcal Commander is lagging - just a couple of items in the window.PS2. Thunderbird the other way around - smooth resizing, but a little bit sluggish moving...So I think I will just have to live with that.