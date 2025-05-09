  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

No GeForce RTX 5060 reviews on launch day; NVIDIA withholding drivers from reviewers

M

_mockingbird

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
1,033
zandor said:
Sweet. I was hoping someone would compare an 8GB 5060Ti to a B580. I just think it's fun seeing a "$250" Intel card trade blows with a "$380" NVidia card. In a couple weeks they'll be able to do this to the RTX 5060.
Click to expand...
NVIDIA knows that reviews of the GeForce RTX 5060 will be very negative, so NVIDIA isn't providing reviewers with drivers.

That means that reviewers will not be able to start testing the cards until launch day, so there will be no reviews on launch day.

Hardware Unboxed:

Nvidia: "We're not hiding the RTX 5060, we're very proud of it and gamers will love it"

...also Nvidia: "We're going to launch the RTX 5060 on May 19th during Computex, and although reviewers have cards right now we won't be releasing the driver until they go on sale"
Click to expand...

Andreas Schilling from Hardwareluxx:

Can confirm! For us this has the implications, that we will be not able to tests the RTX 5060 on May 19th, because almost the whole team will be at Computex. This also means no testing for the Computex week. Not only bad for us, but above all for consumers.
Click to expand...

igor's lab:

This brief advance notice is aimed at all those who were perhaps looking forward to a detailed launch article on the GeForce RTX 5060 8 GB on May 19 and who I may now have to leave in the fog in disappointment. To avoid misunderstandings and unnecessary waiting: I will not (be able to) publish a review of the GeForce RTX 5060 here at the official launch. Not because the sample is missing – it’s already on the table – but because NVIDIA has decided not to provide any press drivers until the launch.
Click to expand...
 
This assume that
1) they do not have a driver issues
2) enough stock for day 1 review to have any relevance (we are down ther stack that I am not sure people wait in line an pre-order .....)

It could be simple having an actual technical issues and last minutes ready, it is not like it is going roundly.

Not sure why the 5060 would have very negative review, being the best performance upgrade per MSRP dollar of the whole stack it seem
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top