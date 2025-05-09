No GeForce RTX 5060 reviews on launch day; NVIDIA withholding drivers from reviewers

_mockingbird
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 20, 2017
- Messages
- 1,033
NVIDIA knows that reviews of the GeForce RTX 5060 will be very negative, so NVIDIA isn't providing reviewers with drivers.Sweet. I was hoping someone would compare an 8GB 5060Ti to a B580. I just think it's fun seeing a "$250" Intel card trade blows with a "$380" NVidia card. In a couple weeks they'll be able to do this to the RTX 5060.
That means that reviewers will not be able to start testing the cards until launch day, so there will be no reviews on launch day.
Hardware Unboxed:
Nvidia: "We're not hiding the RTX 5060, we're very proud of it and gamers will love it"
...also Nvidia: "We're going to launch the RTX 5060 on May 19th during Computex, and although reviewers have cards right now we won't be releasing the driver until they go on sale"
Andreas Schilling from Hardwareluxx:
Can confirm! For us this has the implications, that we will be not able to tests the RTX 5060 on May 19th, because almost the whole team will be at Computex. This also means no testing for the Computex week. Not only bad for us, but above all for consumers.
igor's lab:
This brief advance notice is aimed at all those who were perhaps looking forward to a detailed launch article on the GeForce RTX 5060 8 GB on May 19 and who I may now have to leave in the fog in disappointment. To avoid misunderstandings and unnecessary waiting: I will not (be able to) publish a review of the GeForce RTX 5060 here at the official launch. Not because the sample is missing – it’s already on the table – but because NVIDIA has decided not to provide any press drivers until the launch.