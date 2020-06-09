"No Eye Strain with sRGB mode, any ideas why?"

This is from another forum. They state:
And why would certain people find sRGB more comfortable?
They also state:Hi,
I use a BenQ GW2765 27" 1440p IPS 60hz Monitor.
Every mode I've tried such as 'Standard' 'Gaming' etc on the monitor have all given me eye strain (yellowy/blood shot eyes) after prolonged use, whereas when I use 'sRGB' mode I don't get any eye strain and I have no idea why that is.
Would like to figure out exactly what it is for when I upgrade monitors in the future and if there is a way to get the same affect with 'gaming' mode which has a faster response time.
Thanks.
They also state:I use the same brightness and contrast settings with all modes (Contrast 50 Brightness 17), yet there is still something about sRGB mode that doesn't give me any eye strain when all the others do?
It's definitely not too bright and as for the contrast, I can't change that from 50 otherwise blacks will be too dark or whites will be too white.
Thank you.
I found these on sRGB mode because the monitor I'm testing out now informed it was in sRGB mode and that this meant I couldn't adjust the brightness nor contrast due to California law. The sRGB mode seemed comfortable, but not being able to adjust the brightness and contrast kills it. Why would they do that and how common is it?Yup, my brother owns the AOC G2460PG 24" 1080p 144hz Gsync monitor, when I use it, the colors may not be as good because it's TN, but otherwise contrast, brightness etc are all the same if not lower, yet I get eye strain unless it's in sRGB mode, and unfortunately with that monitor if you select sRGB mode you can't change the brightness for some weird reason so it's super bright and thus not usable in that mode.
And why would certain people find sRGB more comfortable?