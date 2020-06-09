"No Eye Strain with sRGB mode, any ideas why?"

Hi,



I use a BenQ GW2765 27" 1440p IPS 60hz Monitor.



Every mode I've tried such as 'Standard' 'Gaming' etc on the monitor have all given me eye strain (yellowy/blood shot eyes) after prolonged use, whereas when I use 'sRGB' mode I don't get any eye strain and I have no idea why that is.



Would like to figure out exactly what it is for when I upgrade monitors in the future and if there is a way to get the same affect with 'gaming' mode which has a faster response time.



Thanks.