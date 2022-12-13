No display after I install a video card on an old HP Pavilion 2011 PC

So I install a video card on an 2011 HP Pavilion, and the PC does boot up fine, but I can't see the screen. I then connect the DVI back to the motherboard port, same thing, no display. So in the end, I have to remove the video card and things back to normal



So I went to the BIOS, this is a very basic BIOS, there is no mentioning of priority of video , in fact, there is nothing on video. So I don't know if it's the video card, or the monitor is so old that it doesn't work w/ this video card (video card is about 8 year old).



The only thing I can think of is to connect another monitor to that HP system w/ the video card and see if it boots up.



But there is no BIOS to flash, there is no options on the BIOS screen to upgrade the BIOS



what else can I do