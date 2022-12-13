No display after I install a video card on an old HP Pavilion 2011 PC

So I install a video card on an 2011 HP Pavilion, and the PC does boot up fine, but I can't see the screen. I then connect the DVI back to the motherboard port, same thing, no display. So in the end, I have to remove the video card and things back to normal

So I went to the BIOS, this is a very basic BIOS, there is no mentioning of priority of video , in fact, there is nothing on video. So I don't know if it's the video card, or the monitor is so old that it doesn't work w/ this video card (video card is about 8 year old).

The only thing I can think of is to connect another monitor to that HP system w/ the video card and see if it boots up.

But there is no BIOS to flash, there is no options on the BIOS screen to upgrade the BIOS

what else can I do
 
Is there more then one video port out on the card? Card verified working on another machine? Is the card getting full power. Does it require 6/8 pins? Was the card fully properly seated? I would try again to make sure.
 
there are 2 port , the blue VGA and the DVI. Later on this morning, I'll double check that card on another machine w/ another monitor. As to full power, that's an excellent question, the HP is 2011 model, back then, their PSU is 220W or so. Now this card does not require any extra power, so no 6/8 pin port.

But does ANY card that only uses a PCI E card can simply snap in and it will work? because I'm looking at the requirement of yet another video card , the GT710, it requires a 500W PSU eventhough it has NO 6/8 pin, just a PCI E card slot.

On the other hand, I don't understand that, PCI E is PCI E, is there some video card that can draw more power on a PCI E slot vs. some other older video card that sucks up less power from a PCI E slot?
 
