No audio on some programs but not others on two devices using Yamaha RX-V385... I have no ideas?

So a few years ago I got a RX-V385 4K HT receiver as a xmas gift, For some time it worked fine but now it is doing something that is absolutely baffling.



On my Roku Ultra some programs on the same app (netflix for example) will play audio fine but others programs on netflix will not have audio unless I uplug everything and restart the TV / Roku and Receiver. This device is plugged into the receiver directly (using eARC out to the TV).



I also have a Firestick TV that I got super cheap because of the roku problems this device is plugged into the TV and sends audio back to the receiver via the eARC, it does the exact same thing, some programs will have audio and others will have no audio unless I power everything back off and on again.



The audio will generally then work again for some time and then it will do the exact same thing...



all of the cables are supposedly rated for 4K ... I have tried switching cables anyway and this issue persists... anyone have any thoughts on this? Firmware is up to date on all devices btw.