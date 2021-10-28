No air cooler for Intel 12900K and Asus Z690-i ?

Larry Hard
Hi,
I'm just making plans for a new Z690 mini-itx built. As I've bad experiences with pump noise I prefer air cooling.
Searched for a cooler at noctua.at but I can't find a air single which can handle the TDP of a i9-12900K or 12700K.
Due to oversized VRM heatsinks of the Asus Z690-i.
https://ncc.noctua.at/motherboards/model/ASUS-ROG-Strix-Z690-I-Gaming-WiFi-D4-5377
Any idea?
