No air cooler for Intel 12900K and Asus Z690-i ?

L

Larry Hard

n00b
Joined
Aug 27, 2018
Messages
13
Pity! Was hoping for a cooler in the boxed version. So you can order CPU, MB and DDR5 already but will sit on the parts maybe forever if not water cooling ...
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
32,974
kinda normal in itx to have to make compromises. you probably wouldnt be happy jamming this into itx, id put money on complaints about heat issues...
 
