No 5.1 from S/PDIF out of motherboard or DAC/AMP

So, I am not sure if I am doing something wrong here. I have the Gigabyte z690 Gaming X DDR4 board. I know this is a budget board from last year, so maybe it is just not supported, but I cannot get 5.1 out from either the S/PDIF on the board, or when using the USB DAC/AMP (I have a Soundblaster X G6).



My audio set up is the logitech z906 5.1 system. It decodes Dolby Digital and DTS. This is an older set. I have it connected to the motherboard via optical. When it receives a DD or DTS signal, the little "Decode" light turns on. When I test with Windows 10 Sound Properties, I can play the Dolby Digital and DTS test tones and the little "Decode" light does, in fact, turn on.



I cannot get it to decode anything else. Prior to using this board, I had an older Asus board (ROG Ranger with 6700k processor, so, around late 2015). On this board, I could play Netflix movies through the Netflix Win 10 app, and it would send a compressed 5.1 signal via optical to the z906 system and the "Decode" light would illuminate. I cannot get it to work the same on this Gigabyte z690 board.



So, I tried to hook the z906 system up to the G6. It has an optical out. The G6 is USB to the motherboard, and then optical out to the z906. Nope. I tried various settings in the G6 software, including "S/PDIF Direct" and nothing.



A little Googling later, and I am reading some things about Windows not supporting the licensing for DD or DTS, but I am not sure.



Do you think I am doing something wrong? Missing a setting? I am stumped.



Any help would be appreciated.



Thanks!