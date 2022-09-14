Nivalis- sorta sequel for Cloudpunk / City of Ghosts

I finally got around to playing Cloudpunk (and the DLC~sequel City of Ghosts) and thought it was (mostly) amazing. I had a little issue with some art direction choices and hated a couple of wonky driving physics issues, but overall it was an amazing game for the price. And now I hear they are making a game set in the city with improved graphics, where you are a shopkeep or something? Crazy, but I'm interested for sure!I will say that as an admitted graphics whore I want them to move to UE5...