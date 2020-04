I'm currently trying an alternative experiment: The standing desk. This happens to be a built in arrangement, and it just happens to be the right height for my elbows (50"), and so far, even with one bad leg, I kinda like it.



It's inspired by an oil-and-gas attorney we know from south Texas who, at age 90(+!) is finally closing down his law practice. He's been using an arrangement like this, I guess, ever since leaving law school way back in the day (and long before PC's were ever a part of his setup). Of course his own worktop is about fifteen feet long, and is often crowded with reference materials (not to mention at least three large monitors) as I saw when I toured his office a year or so ago. Pretty slick.



I still have the auto-seat cockpit/projector rig for sim-racing located a few feet away, and still darken that part of the space as needed with a drop down curtain--same PC--but moved it further from the race rig, necessitating a few longer cables.



Given the bad leg, I also have a high stool/chair when needed, but I think I'm more efficient when I'm standing. At least so far. I won't fall asleep as often either as I occasionally do in the cockpit. Should also be configurable for "non-seated" VR, which was not very high on my priority list until recently (but that's another story).



Will need a week or more to be sure it's workable in the long run, but it's certainly been fun trying it.