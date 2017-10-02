Nioh: Complete Edition

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

I'm looking forward to "Code Vein" more so than this game.
 
L

LurkerLito

Bah totally regret buying for my PS4 now. It's a good game but for some reason I just didn't get into it. Still though if I had only known it was headed to PC I would have waited.
 
DFenz

DFenz

Hopefully the game runs properly. I know KOEI TECMO had some bad ports in the past.
 
yourgrandma

yourgrandma

My goty for sure, i found it extremely addictive on ps4. As someone who is bored to death of souls combat and its clones it's a refreshing take.
 
Q

Q-BZ

It's really nice to see the PC get more proper treatment across the boards. :)
 
D

Drexion

Requires 100GB of storage space.
Interesting tidbit from Eurogamer that hints it might be a straight up port with no in game graphical options:

"The PC version can be played either on Action Mode, which features a stable 60fps, or on Movie Mode, which is described as a cinematic option that can expand the resolution to 4K. Koei Tecmo's note to press suggests you can't deviate from either of these two modes, no matter how powerful your PC." (source)
 
polonyc2

wow shocking news to me...I'm hyped this is coming to PC and so soon after its console release...this should scratch my Dark Souls itch
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

I would buy the game (again) if they added a difficulty adjustment. The game is punishing in a way I didn’t find fun at all.
 
R

RanceJustice

This is certainly a buy from me if the price is right - I enjoy Dark Souls but I admit I'm not as proficient (or have spent the time) as some, so I am hoping it will still be enjoyable. Glad to see yet another "console exclusive" coming to PC - hopefully it will sell well enough that the devs think "Hey, why don't we give the PC a parity release next time?". Glad it is coming as a Definitive Edition as well. The only thing I could ask more is a native Linux port, but hey... even I'm realistic. Though if Feral or Aspyr want to bring it over....
 
Armenius

Armenius

Drexion said:
Requires 100GB of storage space.
Interesting tidbit from Eurogamer that hints it might be a straight up port with no in game graphical options:

"The PC version can be played either on Action Mode, which features a stable 60fps, or on Movie Mode, which is described as a cinematic option that can expand the resolution to 4K. Koei Tecmo's note to press suggests you can't deviate from either of these two modes, no matter how powerful your PC." (source)
Koei Tecmo has had issues answering questions when there had to be a translation between English and Japanese before. I'd wait until we're closer to release before getting out the pitchforks.
 
D

DPI

yourgrandma said:
As someone who is bored to death of souls combat and its clones it's a refreshing take.
This looks to be precisely a souls clone, right down to all the UI elements.. And watching the combat and its japanese emo tekken theme just makes me want to fire up Dark Souls 2 or 3 for the real thing.

I'll try it out anyway, I'd be happy to be completely wrong about it. Hopefully it grabs me.
 
P

Poordevil

Been playing Nioh quite a bit since it came out on PS4. You could say it is like Souls. In many ways it is, but those ways are mostly superficial. It is more of its own game than it is a clone of anything else. Souls has influenced it, but so has Ninja Gaiden, Onimusha, and probably some others I have not played. The combat is actually pretty unique, with the changing of stances and the Ki Pulse system making for fast, challenging combat. I have never spent so much time and effort trying to master a combat system as I have with Nioh.
 
J

jiminator

ya, same was said of lords of the fallen. it was a bit clunky. but the successor, the surge was a really solid and unique game in its own right. I don't mind "dark souls like" games, I wish there were more of them out there.
 
P

polonyc2

Nioh Steam launch trailer...as a huge Dark Souls fan I'm still not sure about how good this game really is but the closer it gets the more hyped I'm getting...

 
D

DPI

So I've been skimming this video that shows the first hour of gameplay, and it definitely resembles a Souls game (good thing), but I'm not in love with the floaty running animation and seeming separation from the ground. Maybe I'll get used to it.

But 100GB install, wtf.. Have it in my cart at GMG for $37.99 with the VIP Voucher. Decisions....
 
P

polonyc2

I know I'm going to keep comparing this to the Souls games but the level design and enemy design I hear are not on From Software's level...I also hear enemy encounters get very repetitive...the last few videos I've seen actually look better then previous PS4 gameplay videos so that gives me hope...I'm most likely going to buy
 
P

polonyc2

Derangel said:
This isn't a good sign:

I heard about this on another forum and I thought the person was referring to mouse not working in the Menus...if it's in the actual game then that's stupid as hell...no way will I take a chance on this until hearing about the kb/m controls first...don't you use the mouse buttons to attack in the game?...so only the camera controls don't work with mouse?...I have to believe that they will patch this in
 
D

DPI

IdiotInCharge said:
The dev might be expecting customers to use a controller, which would make sense, a bit.
Of course this is a controller game. No reason to use kb/m. I was pretty anti-controller on PC most of my gaming life, then along came Dark Souls and changed my mind.
 
P

polonyc2

Dark Souls is perfectly fine with kb/m...anyone who says otherwise doesn't know how to remap buttons...I dominate with it just fine in all 3 Souls games and I'm sure I'm beating mostly controller players...if Nioh controls as least as good with kb/m then it'll be fine but since this developer is not as refined as From Software I'm going to wait and see
 
J

jiminator

I played all three Dark Souls games with keyboard mouse. I don't use controller, I'm just no good at it. The movement on one side and the camera on the other side just has me going all over the place. This game has to support Mouse. If not I suspect it may get patched in with some sort of emulator.
 
P

polonyc2

I keep hearing more reports that the game has no mouse support at all for PC...how is this possible?...so how do you attack in the game?...you need to use a keyboard?...are the developers that incompetent that they can't deliver one of the most basic aspects of PC gaming?...do we really need to depend on outside modders like Durante to fix the developers mistake like he did with Dark Souls DSFix?...or that guy that modded NieR Automata
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

polonyc2 said:
I keep hearing more reports that the game has no mouse support at all for PC...how is this possible?...so how do you attack in the game?...you need to use a keyboard?...are the developers that incompetent that they can't deliver one of the most basic aspects of PC gaming?...do we really need to depend on outside modders like Durante to fix the developers mistake like he did with Dark Souls DSFix?...or that guy that modded NieR Automata
You use a controller. On a PC.
 
L

LurkerLito

Ugh...This is a Team Ninja game, so I highly recommend to NOT buy the game till any feature you need or want is actually confirmed by people in the game. Team Ninja/Tecmo are terrible at supporting the PC platform and their promises of "fixing" it in the future should be consider never coming till actually available. Seriously till someone actually runs the game at 1440p or 1600p with black bars on the top and bottom of the screen I wouldn't even believe the game could run on my system in anything but a 1080p window. Even if they claim it works to 4K I would only believe it runs at 1080p or 4K and nothing inbetween. That is how their DOA5LR game is. They say it does up to 4K (and it does) so you kind of assume it should be able to work at 1440p or 1600p with black bars on top and bottom but it doesn't, you get either fullscreen/windowed 1080p or 4K in that game and that's it.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

I just read the Manual for this game all the attack buttons are still on the top of the controller instead of the bumpers and triggers that alone is enough to turn people off.
 
J

jiminator

Well, I was really hoping for great things from this game. Sounds though like a crappy port, a DS1 experience, pre mods vs a refined DS2 experience. Just surprising and disappointing that developers can't get it right.
 
P

polonyc2

jiminator said:
Well, I was really hoping for great things from this game. Sounds though like a crappy port, a DS1 experience, pre mods vs a refined DS2 experience. Just surprising and disappointing that developers can't get it right.
at least with the first Dark Souls they had the excuse that it was never meant to come out for PC...but with Nioh a PC release was always planned
 
P

polonyc2

so the game unlocks in 23 hours and still no purchase option on Steam...everything about this PC release is just weird
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

I watched Man vs Game streams of Nioh and I can say that it is one of the best games that came out on the PS4. It deviates from the Dark Souls formula enough to stand on its own two feet. But it is very demanding, and requires lots of attention to boss mechanics. Hell the regular enemies will crush you if you get it wrong. There are collectibles to find in the game for those that want to 100% the game. I remember there being pools that you had to jump in for achievements. In short there are a few other activities that you can progress while still playing the game.

Is it perfect? No. There were some godlike builds detailed on websites, but I never watched cheesy streams like that. There are plenty of weapons representing various martial arts styles. Pick your dream martial arts discipline and go to town! One thing that irritated me was watching Man vs Game debuff enemies with some potion or whatever. I thought that mechanic was crap. The spirit animals that you possessed were cool. I thought the fight after death mechanic was awesome to see as the more enemies that you killed extended the mechanic longer. Fighting the specter of a fallen player for a chance to wear their gear was pretty cool also.

Anyway I think that a Dark Souls fan will enjoy this title. Remember who the publisher is and make sure that the game runs right before purchasing it. Koei Tecmo ports have gotten better lately, but they are known for shoddy work in the past. Even if you can wait a couple of hours to read the issues on Steam, it might save you a few headaches. With that said this title was well received on PS4 so I'm more optimistic that the game will run well. Now that mouse issue......
 
