Blade-Runner
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 3,668
http://www.dsogaming.com/news/nioh-complete-edition-is-coming-to-the-pc-on-november-7th/
Another console exclusive bites the dust
Another console exclusive bites the dust
I enjoy Dark Souls but I admit I'm not as proficient (or have spent the time) as some, so I am hoping it will still be enjoyable...
Koei Tecmo has had issues answering questions when there had to be a translation between English and Japanese before. I'd wait until we're closer to release before getting out the pitchforks.Requires 100GB of storage space.
Interesting tidbit from Eurogamer that hints it might be a straight up port with no in game graphical options:
"The PC version can be played either on Action Mode, which features a stable 60fps, or on Movie Mode, which is described as a cinematic option that can expand the resolution to 4K. Koei Tecmo's note to press suggests you can't deviate from either of these two modes, no matter how powerful your PC." (source)
As someone who is bored to death of souls combat and its clones it's a refreshing take.
This isn't a good sign:
Of course this is a controller game. No reason to use kb/m. I was pretty anti-controller on PC most of my gaming life, then along came Dark Souls and changed my mind.The dev might be expecting customers to use a controller, which would make sense, a bit.
This game has to support Mouse. If not I suspect it may get patched in with some sort of emulator.
I keep hearing more reports that the game has no mouse support at all for PC...how is this possible?...so how do you attack in the game?...you need to use a keyboard?...are the developers that incompetent that they can't deliver one of the most basic aspects of PC gaming?...do we really need to depend on outside modders like Durante to fix the developers mistake like he did with Dark Souls DSFix?...or that guy that modded NieR Automata
You use a controller. On a PC.
Well, I was really hoping for great things from this game. Sounds though like a crappy port, a DS1 experience, pre mods vs a refined DS2 experience. Just surprising and disappointing that developers can't get it right.