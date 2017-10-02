Nioh: Complete Edition

I watched Man vs Game streams of Nioh and I can say that it is one of the best games that came out on the PS4. It deviates from the Dark Souls formula enough to stand on its own two feet. But it is very demanding, and requires lots of attention to boss mechanics. Hell the regular enemies will crush you if you get it wrong. There are collectibles to find in the game for those that want to 100% the game. I remember there being pools that you had to jump in for achievements. In short there are a few other activities that you can progress while still playing the game.



Is it perfect? No. There were some godlike builds detailed on websites, but I never watched cheesy streams like that. There are plenty of weapons representing various martial arts styles. Pick your dream martial arts discipline and go to town! One thing that irritated me was watching Man vs Game debuff enemies with some potion or whatever. I thought that mechanic was crap. The spirit animals that you possessed were cool. I thought the fight after death mechanic was awesome to see as the more enemies that you killed extended the mechanic longer. Fighting the specter of a fallen player for a chance to wear their gear was pretty cool also.



Anyway I think that a Dark Souls fan will enjoy this title. Remember who the publisher is and make sure that the game runs right before purchasing it. Koei Tecmo ports have gotten better lately, but they are known for shoddy work in the past. Even if you can wait a couple of hours to read the issues on Steam, it might save you a few headaches. With that said this title was well received on PS4 so I'm more optimistic that the game will run well. Now that mouse issue......