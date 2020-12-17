Nintendo's Doug Bowser Talks About Switch Joy-Con Drift

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,203
""First and foremost, we want every consumer to have a great experience with their Nintendo Switch and with the games they play on Nintendo Switch. That’s of utmost importance to us. Our mission is to put smiles on faces. And we want to make sure that happens. If consumers have any issue with our hardware and/or software, we want them to contact us, when we will work through the proper solution to get them up and running as fast as possible.
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2020/12/nintendos_doug_bowser_talks_about_switch_joy-con_drift
Although Nintendo has not come up with a long-term solution to this problem just yet, it has made some other adjustments here and there - such as permanently reducing the price of Joy-Con in October. It has also been dragged into a string of legal battles this year due to faulty controllers.""Specific to the Joy-Cons themselves, we’ve been working very closely with consumers if and when they might have issues, whether it’s a replacement or repair. And then, what I will say, as we look at our repair cycles, we’re always looking at what is being sent in and for what reasons, and understanding that better. And without going into any details, it always gives us an opportunity to make improvements as we go forward."
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2020/12/nintendos_doug_bowser_talks_about_switch_joy-con_drift