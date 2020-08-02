Nintendo Wii Prototype Wiimote & Nunchuk Surface In Gigaleak's Latest

erek
"These numerous hackings are only the start of Nintendo’s 2020 woes, as despite strong showings from new games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons the company found itself in many troubling situations over the past year. Recently, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa was forced to address the Switch’s ongoing Joy-Con controller defect and the resulting lawsuit during a financial Q&A session, after two years of relative silence and inaction. Furthermore, Nintendo also found itself facing sexual assault allegations within the Super Smash Bros. community, and it seems like the company will indeed be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic after previous claims that they wouldn’t be.
It might be fascinating to see the original Nintendo Wii remote prototype, but the sheer amount of hacking and leaks to hit Nintendo over this past year is troubling, especially the ones dealing with personal information from employees and customers. It’s clear now that Nintendo has serious problems with its network security, and hopefully they can address them before any further problems arise."
https://screenrant.com/nintendo-leak-wii-wiimote-nunchuk-prototype-gigaleak/amp/
