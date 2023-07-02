Nintendo Switch Successor Dev Kit Is Reportedly in the Hands of a Spanish Studio

erek





Pretty cool
"There's been some talk regarding the Nintendo Switch successor this past week, including some words from Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa who revealed that the Nintendo Account system could help the transition to the next system, suggesting the console will be backward compatible with the current Switch. Also, the new console from the Japanese company is said to be close in power to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which is not exactly surprising, as Nintendo hasn't been pushing for cutting-edge hardware for its consoles for decades.
The Nintendo Switch successor has yet to be revealed. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news."
Source: https://wccftech.com/nintendo-switch-successor-dev-kit/?dark=1
