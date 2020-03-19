Nintendo switch stopped charging, Need someone to fix it.

my gen 1 switch stopped charging most likely from abuse of my demon spawns. I figured someone on here has the skillset and knowledge to troubleshoot+experience+fix the switch which might be in need of some extra money due to these hard times. I'd rather not send it out to nintendo or buy a new one.

The port appears to be fine, but i tried several other fixes and i'm getting nothing. Its just dead. It got worse and worse over time my kids say.

I know "services" are against the rules but during this insanity id rather throw a member the $50ish + shipping to fix this thing then the websites that do repairs.

location: 10950 NY, about 1.5 h west of manhattan.
Dan
 
custom90gt

You should put your zip in here, maybe someone local would be willing to help you. I would be hesitant to ship my switch to someone unless they had great heat...
 
Dan

custom90gt said:
You should put your zip in here, maybe someone local would be willing to help you. I would be hesitant to ship my switch to someone unless they had great heat...
Aye, Thanks. I updated
 
