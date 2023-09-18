Nintendo Switch NextGen performance to "align" with gen 8 consoles (Xbone, PS4, Steam Deck)

Activision was briefed on Nintendo’s Switch 2 last year
Activision executives met with Nintendo in December to discuss plans for a next-generation Switch, which is described as closer to PS4 / Xbox One performance.
Activision executives, including CEO Bobby Kotick, met with Nintendo executives in December 2022 to discuss a next-generation Switch. In an internal email chain, Chris Schnakenberg, head of Activision’s platform strategy and partner relations, prepared a summary of the “Switch NG” (Switch next-generation) inside a document labeled “NG Switch Draft.pdf.”
The document is heavily redacted, but it does reveal that performance of the next-generation Switch will be close to that of the PS4 and Xbox One:
Given the closer alignment to Gen8 platforms in terms of performance and our previous offerings on PS4 / Xbox One, it is reasonable to assume we could make something compelling for the NG Switch as well. It would be helpful to secure early access to development hardware prototypes and prove that out nice and early.