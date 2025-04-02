Nintendo Switch 2 arrives June 5th, 2025

Nintendo held its Switch 2 Direct event today. The console ships June 5th for $450.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrTVeYm4iIM

Here's what we know so far:

  • There's a "C" button for game chat, and an optional Switch 2 camera that can show you during a game.
  • GameShare lets you play games on one Switch or Switch 2 using another system.
  • The Joy-Con 2 can act like a mouse, attaches magnetically. and has larger shoulder buttons in detached mode.
  • It has a larger 7.9-inch, 1080p screen with 120Hz and HDR support.
  • There's now 256GB of built-in storage, but you need to use SDXC Express cards for expansion (due to speed)
  • Two USB-C ports, a built-in mic, and a sturdier/more flexible kickstand.
  • When docked, you can play in 4K.
  • The Pro Controller now has an audio jack and programmable underside buttons.
Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Kirby AirRiders, From's The Duskbloods, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (a Koei Tecmo title) are a handful of the few Switch 2-oriented games confirmed so far, and of those only MKW is due on launch day. However, there will be "Switch 2 Edition" upgraded games (including Metroid Prime 4, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom) that you can pay to upgrade as well as tons of multi-platform games that are either new to Nintendo or getting upgrades (Elden Ring, Civ VII, Split Fiction...).

Switch Online will not only have some nice GameCube games (Wind Waker!), but an official GameCube controller you can buy.

All told: it looks like a welcome upgrade, but until there are more Switch 2 exclusives the main appeal will simply be playing those games that simply weren't available on the OG Switch. And if you're like me and didn't get some earlier games, this is a good excuse to jump in. The price is higher, but then the Switch was launched in 2017... there's been a lot of inflation since then.
 
I'll freely admit that I am extremely disenchanted by the company that comes attached to it, but for what it is worth: that's a hefty price for, from what I am seeing so far, an underwhelming device.

Here is an interesting question: how much of that price increase is due to it still using an nvidia chip?
 
emphy said:
I'll freely admit that I am extremely disenchanted by the company that comes attached to it, but for what it is worth: that's a hefty price for, from what I am seeing so far, an underwhelming device.
This isn't going to sway anyone who was down on Nintendo to start with, but I wouldn't call it underwhelming. Remember, the original launched with a handful of games that weren't always exclusive (Breath of the Wild was also a Wii U title!) and was a hit pretty quickly. It's more that this isn't the $300 "why of course I'll get one" system; it's the $450 system that will make you pause if you already have a recent console.

One thing I'll add: this is a wiser buy than a Steam Deck, Legion Go or similar handheld gaming PC unless you're absolutely wedded to your computer game collection. The games will make better use of the form factor, the hardware itself is more flexible, and of course there will be some good games that will never (officially) come to PCs. My son's too young to play any consoles, but when he is I would put him in front of something like this.
 
SticKx911 said:
Still cheaper than "competing" consoles and portables though, no?
The PS5 with Astro Bot included is the same price as the Switch 2 sans a game. The digital only version is under $400. They aren't portable, but they're quite a bit punchier for a TV-based system.
 
Between the price of the Switch 2 itself (its worth noting Nintendo is apparently so worried about this they're going to have a likely region locked Japan version that sells for only $330, vs international versions that are the $450+. Some mention this is in deference to the weak Yen, but the Yen has been weak far longer without these kinds of moves in their home territory, which speaks to a couple of possible circumstances) the considerable price upgrades for well..everything like accessories and games, the subscriptions for online play that cost more, and PAID upgrades for owners of a title on the original Switch (as opposed to how for instance Xbox upgraded a lot of titles for free, and even Playstation had free upgrades at least a percentage of the time it wasn't a director's cut style variant etc)... it seems to be a departure from Nintendo's previous cadence of being the "affordable" platform.

The chance to buy the "discounted special launch version" that includes the new Mario Kart as well as the system for $500 is being offered primarily to those who have active Switch Online subs over a year + 50 hours of gameplay on it; a reasonable threshold to offer those a chance to buy direct but watching how things go recently I'd not be surprised that (unless Nintendo has a massive amount of hardware in production) many will end up scalped especially early on. If selected, you'll be given an invite that is good for 72 hours to allow you to pre-order. Honestly, I hope they give you the chance to at least pull down accessories (the Switch 2 Pro controller is of the greatest interest to me; I do controller reviews and comparisons - primarily for PC use - so I'll pick one up at some point one way or another) and there's a stalk-mounted webcam too, but they seem to mention you being able to use other USB-C cams so that will be a benefit especially if there's nothing 'special" about it.

I am disappointed that (at least so far, unless I've missed it) they missed the opportunity with the hardware, aside from the pricing elements. Chiefly, the display is said to just be a "LCD" which means they're going to save the OLED most likely for a mid-gen refresh, which just strikes me as predatory at this point. It isn't nearly a decade ago; there are more than enough 1080p OLED displays in that size, and they even had the Switch OLED already so it won't look good if people basically buy a new Switch 2 and plop it next to a Switch OLED where the new hotness looks washed out or with IPS glow etc; to say nothing for the greater power efficiency of modern OLEDs. Likewise, the raised prices on the Joycon 2 and Pro Controller 2 both seem to come without hall effect / TMR sticks? One of the biggest controversies with the JoyCons was the prevalence of "drift", so being able to come out of the gate and say that these thumbsticks won't have that problem could have been an easy win. At least so far, that's 0 for 2. There are other technical elements that will come out in time and I know people will critique the hardware and price combination for other reasons. There is still the question of what degree of rendering will be done native at both handheld and docked resolutions and if all those new features (4K dock output etc) will only be viable by means of DLSS or the like, for most titles.

On the software side, my objection to proprietary consoles as a concept these days is well known, but even within that dynamic I can only hope Nintendo is willing to reverse course a bit on the increasing restrictions they put on the Switch OS. The Switch era was hyper-focused on cutting any of the ancillary "apps" and features that didn't have things to do with buying or playing games, as compared to the successful DS, 3DS, Wii etc... which used to make use of the hardware of the era to be widely accessible to other usages , from Miis from your friends or across the world just wandering around, to the News/Weather app that had a great example of Japan's mastery of 90s/2000s "ambient UI" music and theming, to the DVD playing and Netflix apps acting as "utilities", right down to fun side features like Pictochat back in the day as a combination of tech demo and value-added application. Despite the runaway success of 3DS and Wii alike (and WiiU which fumbled for different reasons), Nintendo's push into the more traditiional console account restrictions and lockdowns came for fears of piracy. Now, of course piracy happened anyway, just as it did on the Wii or 3DS , but none of those were seriously harmed by its presence overall. There's much more that can be discussed on the specifics, but especially in the wake of higher prices on everything, deciding not to improve the hardware's weak spots in certain areas, and more... it would be nice if Nintendo brought more to the platform instead of stripping everything down for fear of vectors for homebrew or piracy.

The games announced are well...to be expected. While there's no big name Zelda or Smash Bros, a S2 only new Mario Kart World makes sense in the wake of the MK8Deluxe Booster Course Pass success, along with a new Donkey Kong title. S2 upgrades for many Switch titles including both recent Zelda BOTW/TOTK (mostly a graphical, framerate etc..upgrade) and one for the upcoming Metroid Prime 4 take a lot of interest. There will also be releases for many titles like Elden Ring that originally came to other platforms already. For new things on the horizon, the updated Hyrule Warriors title for S2 is coming which is nice to see probably as the interlude before the next true Zelda game, and of course the 2026 Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods appears to be a Victorian-inspired mix of Elden Ring and Bloodborne, so clearly that will generate goodwill; its a pity its limited to ANY platform at least for now. Oh, and the "Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour"...as a PAID game? Really? REALLY? There had better be a ton of content more than the original AstroBot game/demo if they're going to think an informative advertisement is going to justify people taking out their wallets! That's the kind o fthing you include for free if nothing else!

I have no doubt this will sell given the current circumstances, but I'm seeing people feeling the sand in the ointment during the time that would ususually be unabaited excitement. Weather this is enough to change any trajectories or how things develop independently we've yet to see. Its no longer 2017 and the fact of "full games playable both portable and docked as a console" is no longer new and novel, nor is a lot of the hardware, components ,or features individually present in the Switch 2. Nintendo's strengths have always been their first party games and their peripherals and that continues to be the case; its just sad they haven't moved on from the console dynamic such that it is. The last generation proved that in many cases Switch games were desired and could even have a better experience on PC even through emulation, but instead of captitalizing on that market Nintendo lashed out as litigious as ever and, as many theorized, the Switch 2 being iterative and the heavy reliance on backward compatibility upgrades (paid!) seems to prove a rationale for that. We'll see how things evolve. I have no doubt the Switch 2 will sell, but questions remain if it will be a massive game changing success or will people mostly stick to other platforms they've already made similar investments regarding.

Edit: the lack of a Ring Fit Adventure 2 is a great disappointment. How that thing sold a fortune and was a pretty solid first attempt at a rounded exercise game + JRPG innovative mechanic, yet got NO expansions and NO sequel on the Switch, I'll never know. I assumed they were keeping the lid on for the Switch 2 announcement but no dice at least not so far.
 
I already ordered one, but the price in Australia is better than the USA price (a rarity). I've got a quite a few switch games and wouldn't mind going through botw etc again with a better resolution. It's just a shame they've done that standard Nintendo move and left the OLED screen for a mid cycle release in 2-3 years to milk more out of people.
 
Things I expected from the Switch 2 seem to have come true. The Switch 2 enhanced games would explain why Nintendo is going hard against emulators. Especially if Nintendo demands a price for the enhanced graphics, where the emulator is free. The price is of course disappointing since an Asus Rog Ally can be had for less than $450 and comes with twice the storage. In terms of games for the Switch 2, that also seems to be disappointing. The biggest Nintendo game is Mario Kart World which is... OK? Duskbloods is probably the most exciting game, which it's a From Software game and it sounds like a sequel to Bloodborne. Nintendo is just asking for a Switch 2 emulator by making that one exclusive. Otherwise most of the games are games that's already been out on other platforms, which means a Steam Deck and Asus Rog Ally has already been playing them.
 
$450 is more than I was expecting. I was assuming it would be more like $350-400. $80 games is also quite a lot. Games are just transitioning to $70, and they want to jump to $80? Not a good trend, especially if other game developers follow. Game prices have increased with inflation but jumping another $10 so soon seems a bit much.

The problem with a $450 device is that now they're going to be competing more with Steam Decks and similar devices.
 
I appreciate how Nintendo is letting active account holders purchase directly through them ($699 CAD for the MKW bundle or $629 CAD for the System alone, if Canadians are curious).

Domingo said:
I wish they'd sell a non-portable one with no screen at all for $150 less...
+1; I'd be all over that.
 
I did the "register your interest" thing to purchase directly from Nintendo. I don't really have a purchasing preference beyond knowing Amazon will have free/fast shipping. I figure I'll try Amazon and Best Buy with Nintendo themselves being my backup plan. I refuse to believe high prices will keep people from buying electronics, so I'm just going to hope there's a decent supply of these things.
 
DukenukemX said:
Things I expected from the Switch 2 seem to have come true. The Switch 2 enhanced games would explain why Nintendo is going hard against emulators. Especially if Nintendo demands a price for the enhanced graphics, where the emulator is free. The price is of course disappointing since an Asus Rog Ally can be had for less than $450 and comes with twice the storage. In terms of games for the Switch 2, that also seems to be disappointing. The biggest Nintendo game is Mario Kart World which is... OK? Duskbloods is probably the most exciting game, which it's a From Software game and it sounds like a sequel to Bloodborne. Nintendo is just asking for a Switch 2 emulator by making that one exclusive. Otherwise most of the games are games that's already been out on other platforms, which means a Steam Deck and Asus Rog Ally has already been playing them.
Keep in mind that some of the enhanced games are doing more than just upping the resolution and frame rate. And the Switch launch lineup wasn't the greatest. Breath of the Wild was superb, but the rest... even Mario Kart 8 Deluxe didn't arrive until over a month later. This is actually strong by comparison.

The reality is that the Switch 2 will almost certainly decimate handheld gaming PCs in terms of sales, and that few people will cross-shop Nintendo's device with a Steam Deck or ROG Ally X. Yeah, you can play Elden Ring on a Steam Deck right now if you're so inclined... but on the Switch 2, it's going to be easier, look nicer, and certainly reach a much wider audience.
 
Here I thought the Switch1 was pricy just to play a Zelda game! Now this pushes the envelope even more.
 
  • Mario Kart World seems kinda lame from the preview emphasizing social features, free roam, and a lot of stuff that isn't actually kart racing...

  • Nintendo exclusive FromSoftware game, cautiously optimistic.

  • A 007 game from the makers of Hitman, highly optimistic, but zero details given.

  • New Donkey Kong game looks cool, some of the destruction effects remind me of "geomod" in the original Red Faction.

  • Most Switch 1 games will play (nice). For whatever reason, some won't (weak). Some games will have visual upgrades (nice). Those upgrades will cost extra (bullshit).

  • $450 is a big ask when you are trying to incentivize subscriptions and want buyers to accept a new $80 price point for games. I thought the console itself was supposed to be a loss leader for software? Supposedly Nintendo factored tariff costs into this price already after initially planning a 399 launch. Whatever the reasoning, that pricing kind of sucks.
 
vegeta535 said:
You people need to stop fucking comparing the switch to all the other PC handheld. Nintendo is not competing with them. The Switch 1 destroys all the PC handhelds combined in sales.
1743627251125.png
1743627278305.png




1743627407799.png
1743627425955.png
 
vegeta535 said:
You people need to stop fucking comparing the switch to all the other PC handheld. Nintendo is not competing with them. The Switch 1 destroys all the PC handhelds combined in sales.
I agree in general, though with a higher than expected price, $80 games, and pay to play online, you can see the market gradually shift to alternatives a bit. Nothing happens overnight of course. A big plus of Nintendo is the closed eco-system and not having to worry about graphic settings and whatnot. But with the price being so high up there, it certainly is going to have a tougher time selling and people will look at alternatives. When the Switch was $300 and the Deck around $500+, it was a no brainier, people tend to go with the more affordable option and not even consider the alternatives.
 
There's definitely a chance for a tipping point moment at some point, but the other handhelds aren't ready for the mainstream as-is. They tick all the right boxes on paper and they sound awesome to enthusiasts. ...then my console-loving friends are stuck calling me and asking "how in the fuck does this thing even work?" after having their Steam Deck for a week. They heard all of these fun stories about running this and that via emulation only to realize that nothing is automatic/easy to do. Especially for those who aren't tech savvy.
 
kac77 said:

Nintendo Switch 2 Games Will Cost Up To $80 For Digital, $90 For Physical

Yup. Nintendo is huffing it's own supply. Parents are going to look at that and probably just pick up a Switch 1 if they haven't already. Nintendo isn't the right publisher to attempt something like this. Their games graphically are no where near AAA.
Just a crazy price increase. Nintendo games seldom have voice acting or realistic motion capturing (actors are quite expensive), graphics are not that great, and there isn't much in the way of story design. Of course the games are generally polished which is nice but they are likely smaller in budget than most other AAA games.

IMO Nintendo is like Sony was after the PS2. A bit too much hubris.
 
kac77 said:

Nintendo Switch 2 Games Will Cost Up To $80 For Digital, $90 For Physical

Yup. Nintendo is huffing it's own supply. Parents are going to look at that and probably just pick up a Switch 1 if they haven't already. Nintendo isn't the right publisher to attempt something like this. Their games graphically are no where near AAA.
Nintendo lost their god damn minds if they think they can charge $90 for physical games. Their games are pretty damn simple compared to most major AAA games.
 
Aurelius said:
Keep in mind that some of the enhanced games are doing more than just upping the resolution and frame rate.
Increasing resolution and frame rate is the least emulators can do.

View: https://youtu.be/-lP7yBwWrXM?si=NQchA0ixko11dG6X
The reality is that the Switch 2 will almost certainly decimate handheld gaming PCs in terms of sales,
Don't know about that. Why buy a Switch 2 and buy games for $80 when PC Hand Helds play games you already bought, and can enhance them because PC games do this by default?
and that few people will cross-shop Nintendo's device with a Steam Deck or ROG Ally X. Yeah, you can play Elden Ring on a Steam Deck right now if you're so inclined... but on the Switch 2, it's going to be easier, look nicer, and certainly reach a much wider audience.
Elden Ring on PC has 44% of sales in Europe. If you already own the game and have progress on that game, then why get the $80 copy on Switch 2?
 
SamuelL421 said:
$450 is a big ask when you are trying to incentivize subscriptions and want buyers to accept a new $80 price point for games. I thought the console itself was supposed to be a loss leader for software?
Lately, nintendo has been selling consoles for break-even at worst. However, it looks like the Japanese version will be a huge loss leader. That's a ¥20,000 chunk they cut off from ¥70,000.

A ¥20,000 subsidy per device is pretty nuts; not that far from the price of a brand new switch lite, and the original switch sold for ¥30,000 at release if I recall correctly.
 
DukenukemX said:
Increasing resolution and frame rate is the least emulators can do.

View: https://youtu.be/-lP7yBwWrXM?si=NQchA0ixko11dG6X

Don't know about that. Why buy a Switch 2 and buy games for $80 when PC Hand Helds play games you already bought, and can enhance them because PC games do this by default?

Elden Ring on PC has 44% of sales in Europe. If you already own the game and have progress on that game, then why get the $80 copy on Switch 2?
1743639260964.png


Sorry, but it's the reality of the situation. The switch is sold to people who have to call a friend to connect their new device to their home WiFi. Asking them to configure an emulator PER GAME and INJECT re-shade....

Nah. You're selling a tractor to an audience that wants a Camry.
 
vegeta535 said:
You people need to stop fucking comparing the switch to all the other PC handheld. Nintendo is not competing with them. The Switch 1 destroys all the PC handhelds combined in sales.
This is not a reason. That's like saying Toyota sells far more cars than Chevy so you shouldn't compare the Corvette to the Supra.
 
DukenukemX said:
This is not a reason. That's like saying Toyota sells far more cars than Chevy so you shouldn't compare the Corvette to the Supra.
It's more like Toyota sells more cars than Brigs & Stratton sell ride-on Lawnmowers.

The two devices may seem to do the same thing when you squint and stand far away, but the two markets are completely different.
 
KazeoHin said:
Sorry, but it's the reality of the situation. The switch is sold to people who have to call a friend to connect their new device to their home WiFi. Asking them to configure an emulator PER GAME and INJECT re-shade....

Nah. You're selling a tractor to an audience that wants a Camry.
You do know that the Switch used your cell phone to talk to other players? Granted the Switch 2 fixes this, but Switch owners were already connecting their phones to talk to each other in games.
 
DukenukemX said:
You do know that the Switch used your cell phone to talk to other players? Granted the Switch 2 fixes this, but Switch owners were already connecting their phones to talk to each other in games.
More like they simply weren't voice-chatting to friends, or at least myself, none of my friends who own a switch, and nobody who I've ever talked to does. In fact, I've never heard of using a phone app to voice chat on switch (other than just calling a friend or using discord, is that what you mean?)
 
Maybe with the higher game prices we will see steeper and more frequent sales on Nintendo first party titles!
 
vegeta535 said:
Nintendo lost their god damn minds if they think they can charge $90 for physical games. Their games are pretty damn simple compared to most major AAA games.
No, they need to make money. With the recently announced tariffs these prices are the norm. Everything overnight is now bare minimum 10% more expensive, and for most countries far greater. Anything made in China is now 34% more expensive to import. If they didn’t announce these price increases they were going to have to regardless when the tariff news broke. I hope people are ready for the pain ahead.
 
