Nintendo Switch 2 arrives June 5th, 2025

Nintendo held its Switch 2 Direct event today. The console ships June 5th for $450.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrTVeYm4iIM
Here's what we know so far:
Switch Online will not only have some nice GameCube games (Wind Waker!), but an official GameCube controller you can buy.
All told: it looks like a welcome upgrade, but until there are more Switch 2 exclusives the main appeal will simply be playing those games that simply weren't available on the OG Switch. And if you're like me and didn't get some earlier games, this is a good excuse to jump in. The price is higher, but then the Switch was launched in 2017... there's been a lot of inflation since then.
- There's a "C" button for game chat, and an optional Switch 2 camera that can show you during a game.
- GameShare lets you play games on one Switch or Switch 2 using another system.
- The Joy-Con 2 can act like a mouse, attaches magnetically. and has larger shoulder buttons in detached mode.
- It has a larger 7.9-inch, 1080p screen with 120Hz and HDR support.
- There's now 256GB of built-in storage, but you need to use SDXC Express cards for expansion (due to speed)
- Two USB-C ports, a built-in mic, and a sturdier/more flexible kickstand.
- When docked, you can play in 4K.
- The Pro Controller now has an audio jack and programmable underside buttons.
