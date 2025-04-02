Nintendo Switch 2 arrives June 5th, 2025

Between the price of the Switch 2 itself (its worth noting Nintendo is apparently so worried about this they're going to have a likely region locked Japan version that sells for only $330, vs international versions that are the $450+. Some mention this is in deference to the weak Yen, but the Yen has been weak far longer without these kinds of moves in their home territory, which speaks to a couple of possible circumstances) the considerable price upgrades for well..everything like accessories and games, the subscriptions for online play that cost more, and PAID upgrades for owners of a title on the original Switch (as opposed to how for instance Xbox upgraded a lot of titles for free, and even Playstation had free upgrades at least a percentage of the time it wasn't a director's cut style variant etc)... it seems to be a departure from Nintendo's previous cadence of being the "affordable" platform.



The chance to buy the "discounted special launch version" that includes the new Mario Kart as well as the system for $500 is being offered primarily to those who have active Switch Online subs over a year + 50 hours of gameplay on it; a reasonable threshold to offer those a chance to buy direct but watching how things go recently I'd not be surprised that (unless Nintendo has a massive amount of hardware in production) many will end up scalped especially early on. If selected, you'll be given an invite that is good for 72 hours to allow you to pre-order. Honestly, I hope they give you the chance to at least pull down accessories (the Switch 2 Pro controller is of the greatest interest to me; I do controller reviews and comparisons - primarily for PC use - so I'll pick one up at some point one way or another) and there's a stalk-mounted webcam too, but they seem to mention you being able to use other USB-C cams so that will be a benefit especially if there's nothing 'special" about it.



I am disappointed that (at least so far, unless I've missed it) they missed the opportunity with the hardware, aside from the pricing elements. Chiefly, the display is said to just be a "LCD" which means they're going to save the OLED most likely for a mid-gen refresh, which just strikes me as predatory at this point. It isn't nearly a decade ago; there are more than enough 1080p OLED displays in that size, and they even had the Switch OLED already so it won't look good if people basically buy a new Switch 2 and plop it next to a Switch OLED where the new hotness looks washed out or with IPS glow etc; to say nothing for the greater power efficiency of modern OLEDs. Likewise, the raised prices on the Joycon 2 and Pro Controller 2 both seem to come without hall effect / TMR sticks? One of the biggest controversies with the JoyCons was the prevalence of "drift", so being able to come out of the gate and say that these thumbsticks won't have that problem could have been an easy win. At least so far, that's 0 for 2. There are other technical elements that will come out in time and I know people will critique the hardware and price combination for other reasons. There is still the question of what degree of rendering will be done native at both handheld and docked resolutions and if all those new features (4K dock output etc) will only be viable by means of DLSS or the like, for most titles.



On the software side, my objection to proprietary consoles as a concept these days is well known, but even within that dynamic I can only hope Nintendo is willing to reverse course a bit on the increasing restrictions they put on the Switch OS. The Switch era was hyper-focused on cutting any of the ancillary "apps" and features that didn't have things to do with buying or playing games, as compared to the successful DS, 3DS, Wii etc... which used to make use of the hardware of the era to be widely accessible to other usages , from Miis from your friends or across the world just wandering around, to the News/Weather app that had a great example of Japan's mastery of 90s/2000s "ambient UI" music and theming, to the DVD playing and Netflix apps acting as "utilities", right down to fun side features like Pictochat back in the day as a combination of tech demo and value-added application. Despite the runaway success of 3DS and Wii alike (and WiiU which fumbled for different reasons), Nintendo's push into the more traditiional console account restrictions and lockdowns came for fears of piracy. Now, of course piracy happened anyway, just as it did on the Wii or 3DS , but none of those were seriously harmed by its presence overall. There's much more that can be discussed on the specifics, but especially in the wake of higher prices on everything, deciding not to improve the hardware's weak spots in certain areas, and more... it would be nice if Nintendo brought more to the platform instead of stripping everything down for fear of vectors for homebrew or piracy.



The games announced are well...to be expected. While there's no big name Zelda or Smash Bros, a S2 only new Mario Kart World makes sense in the wake of the MK8Deluxe Booster Course Pass success, along with a new Donkey Kong title. S2 upgrades for many Switch titles including both recent Zelda BOTW/TOTK (mostly a graphical, framerate etc..upgrade) and one for the upcoming Metroid Prime 4 take a lot of interest. There will also be releases for many titles like Elden Ring that originally came to other platforms already. For new things on the horizon, the updated Hyrule Warriors title for S2 is coming which is nice to see probably as the interlude before the next true Zelda game, and of course the 2026 Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods appears to be a Victorian-inspired mix of Elden Ring and Bloodborne, so clearly that will generate goodwill; its a pity its limited to ANY platform at least for now. Oh, and the "Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour"...as a PAID game? Really? REALLY? There had better be a ton of content more than the original AstroBot game/demo if they're going to think an informative advertisement is going to justify people taking out their wallets! That's the kind o fthing you include for free if nothing else!



I have no doubt this will sell given the current circumstances, but I'm seeing people feeling the sand in the ointment during the time that would ususually be unabaited excitement. Weather this is enough to change any trajectories or how things develop independently we've yet to see. Its no longer 2017 and the fact of "full games playable both portable and docked as a console" is no longer new and novel, nor is a lot of the hardware, components ,or features individually present in the Switch 2. Nintendo's strengths have always been their first party games and their peripherals and that continues to be the case; its just sad they haven't moved on from the console dynamic such that it is. The last generation proved that in many cases Switch games were desired and could even have a better experience on PC even through emulation, but instead of captitalizing on that market Nintendo lashed out as litigious as ever and, as many theorized, the Switch 2 being iterative and the heavy reliance on backward compatibility upgrades (paid!) seems to prove a rationale for that. We'll see how things evolve. I have no doubt the Switch 2 will sell, but questions remain if it will be a massive game changing success or will people mostly stick to other platforms they've already made similar investments regarding.



Edit: the lack of a Ring Fit Adventure 2 is a great disappointment. How that thing sold a fortune and was a pretty solid first attempt at a rounded exercise game + JRPG innovative mechanic, yet got NO expansions and NO sequel on the Switch, I'll never know. I assumed they were keeping the lid on for the Switch 2 announcement but no dice at least not so far.