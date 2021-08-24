Nintendo software only.

This could've been in your other thread. The answer is: no.

As I also mentioned in that thread, they can't keep their hardware in stock. It's flying off of the shelves. Why would they actively choose to make less money?

Additionally there is no other first party making systems in the format that Nintendo does. Where is my portable Xbox or Playstation that allows multiplayer?

I'm not how sure how you even think that these items are similar outside of the fact that they "play games".



EDIT: The only third party hardware their interested in is the phone and tablet space, as that's the most ubiquitous "console" there is. The part that I think is hilarious there is that your 'goal' is to get Nintendo to move to what you perceive to be 'better hardware', and Nintendo isn't interested in that. They're interested in mass market.