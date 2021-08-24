Nintendo software only.

What do you think of Nintendo dropping out of the console business and making games for other platforms?

Would it be a good business move for them?
 
This could've been in your other thread. The answer is: no.
As I also mentioned in that thread, they can't keep their hardware in stock. It's flying off of the shelves. Why would they actively choose to make less money?
Additionally there is no other first party making systems in the format that Nintendo does. Where is my portable Xbox or Playstation that allows multiplayer?
I'm not how sure how you even think that these items are similar outside of the fact that they "play games".

EDIT: The only third party hardware their interested in is the phone and tablet space, as that's the most ubiquitous "console" there is. The part that I think is hilarious there is that your 'goal' is to get Nintendo to move to what you perceive to be 'better hardware', and Nintendo isn't interested in that. They're interested in mass market.
 
Axman

Axman

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 13, 2005
Messages
9,127
Depends on the Steam Deck.

The Switch Pro/Switch 2/Switch Next or whatever is going to happen. But if the Deck takes a solid share of the portable/handheld market and it gets a Deck Next, I could see Nintendo making the move, even if with a Nintendo-exclusive Deck.

Valve hasn't ruled out third-party Decks AFAIK, either. They could even fork Steam OS to lock in Nintendo titles, or go with the obviously larger Steam Store market.

Let's face it, Nintendo could charge $50 over Valve prices for a Valve-made Nintendo-themed Deck and people would buy them. Toss in a free set of old Nintendo games plus one new Mario game and people will clamor to pay extra for the same hardware.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,122
I bet if they got back into the playing card business it would be profitable.
 
