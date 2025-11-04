Nintendo Raises Hardware Forecast as Switch 2 Sales Hit 10.36 Million, Continuing Streak as the Biggest Console Launch of All Time

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,141
“Interestingly, sales of Switch 1 game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continue to remain strong — with another 1.37 million units sold over the last six months (seriously, who doesn't own a copy by now?).
The original Nintendo Switch now stands at 154 million units, meanwhile, meaning it is just 10,000 sales away from overtaking Nintendo's current best-selling device — the Nintendo DS. But can the aging console shift another six million units to finally dethrone the best-selling console ever, PlayStation 2? Nintendo says it expects Switch 1 to have reached a lifetime total of 156 million by the end of March 2026, so it will come close.”
Source: https://www.ign.com/articles/ninten...eak-as-the-biggest-console-launch-of-all-time
The original Nintendo Switch now stands at 154 million units, meanwhile, meaning it is just 10,000 sales away from overtaking Nintendo's current best-selling device — the Nintendo DS. But can the aging console shift another six million units to finally dethrone the best-selling console ever, PlayStation 2? Nintendo says it expects Switch 1 to have reached a lifetime total of 156 million by the end of March 2026, so it will come close.”
Source: https://www.ign.com/articles/ninten...eak-as-the-biggest-console-launch-of-all-time