  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Nintendo Raises Hardware Forecast as Switch 2 Sales Hit 10.36 Million, Continuing Streak as the Biggest Console Launch of All Time

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
14,141
“Interestingly, sales of Switch 1 game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continue to remain strong — with another 1.37 million units sold over the last six months (seriously, who doesn't own a copy by now?).

The original Nintendo Switch now stands at 154 million units, meanwhile, meaning it is just 10,000 sales away from overtaking Nintendo's current best-selling device — the Nintendo DS. But can the aging console shift another six million units to finally dethrone the best-selling console ever, PlayStation 2? Nintendo says it expects Switch 1 to have reached a lifetime total of 156 million by the end of March 2026, so it will come close.”

Source: https://www.ign.com/articles/ninten...eak-as-the-biggest-console-launch-of-all-time
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top