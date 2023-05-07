Nintendo GameCube Prototype From Space World 2000 Expo is Rediscovered

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,268
Pretty tight, ngl
“The prototype is not in working order according to the blog, the author was allowed access to the console's insides and observed: "Nothing is connected, there is a loose PCB, with the name CPU-DJ-X2 that indicates that this is a prototype board there is no CPU or GPU installed, just wires that goes to the LED on top, everything can be removed without screws except the base." The GameCube first launched in September of 2011, for the Japanese market, sporting an IBM PowerPC 750CXe "Gekko" CPU and ATI "Flipper" ArtX-designed GPU (with 3 MB embedded 1T-SRAM functioning as video memory).”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308305/...pe-from-space-world-2000-expo-is-rediscovered
“The prototype is not in working order according to the blog, the author was allowed access to the console's insides and observed: "Nothing is connected, there is a loose PCB, with the name CPU-DJ-X2 that indicates that this is a prototype board there is no CPU or GPU installed, just wires that goes to the LED on top, everything can be removed without screws except the base." The GameCube first launched in September of 2011, for the Japanese market, sporting an IBM PowerPC 750CXe "Gekko" CPU and ATI "Flipper" ArtX-designed GPU (with 3 MB embedded 1T-SRAM functioning as video memory).”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308305/...pe-from-space-world-2000-expo-is-rediscovered