Nintendo gadget? Can someone tell me what this is

Cold Dark Shadow said: Hmmm, might have to find a ps and a VGA monitor layin around here, fire it up and see what happens,

i stuck the flash card in my comp and there is a file on it, so maybe its like a demo reel for a kiosk or something Click to expand...

thats what i would assume it is. theres no input ports of any kind so its not a game demo kiosk module or something like that.start with a universal dc at 5v and up it till it fires up. im guessing 9/12v max.whats the file type. could try copying it and see if it will play in anything.