Nintendo gadget? Can someone tell me what this is

Cold Dark Shadow
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Mar 24, 2003
- Messages
- 12,714
Tried googling it and only found another post else where askin what it is with no replies
Curious if anyone here may know.
Curious if anyone here may know.
thats what i would assume it is. theres no input ports of any kind so its not a game demo kiosk module or something like that.Hmmm, might have to find a ps and a VGA monitor layin around here, fire it up and see what happens,
i stuck the flash card in my comp and there is a file on it, so maybe its like a demo reel for a kiosk or something