Nintendo gadget? Can someone tell me what this is

Tried googling it and only found another post else where askin what it is with no replies
Curious if anyone here may know.
 

looks like its a promo video player for in stores. generic parts labeled by nintendo.
 
Hmmm, might have to find a ps and a VGA monitor layin around here, fire it up and see what happens,
i stuck the flash card in my comp and there is a file on it, so maybe its like a demo reel for a kiosk or something
 
Cold Dark Shadow said:
Hmmm, might have to find a ps and a VGA monitor layin around here, fire it up and see what happens,
i stuck the flash card in my comp and there is a file on it, so maybe its like a demo reel for a kiosk or something
thats what i would assume it is. theres no input ports of any kind so its not a game demo kiosk module or something like that.
start with a universal dc at 5v and up it till it fires up. im guessing 9/12v max.
whats the file type. could try copying it and see if it will play in anything.
 
Yeah 5v 1A, i have a universal around here somewhere thatll fit the bill. I did copy the file (mpg) and yup sure enough, a 20 minute long commercial for various games for the Wii U 3Ds and whatnot lol.
So you were right on, Promo player. Appreciate the input 😁
 
