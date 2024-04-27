Nintendo Forces Gary's Mod to wipe 20 years of Nintendo content

Nintendo is apparently going after community-made Nintendo content for Garry’s Mod on the Steam Workshop. This is forcing the developer to dig through nearly two decades of content for the ever-popular sandbox game.
I'm surprised it took them this long to be honest.

1714195916208.png


1714195974291.png


https://hothardware.com/news/garrys-mod-removing-20-years-of-nintendo-based-community-content
 
pendragon1 said:
sorta, could just alter it to "nintendo contet".


true and thats how gary sees it.
I even said to myself I should put Nintendo content in there, but I didn't think that having Nintendo twice in the title would look good.

EDIT: Put Nintendo in the title and in the OP body.
 
