Nintendo Forces Gary's Mod to wipe 20 years of Nintendo content

Nintendo is apparently going after community-made Nintendo content for Garry’s Mod on the Steam Workshop. This is forcing the developer to dig through nearly two decades of content for the ever-popular sandbox game.
I'm surprised it took them this long to be honest.
https://hothardware.com/news/garrys-mod-removing-20-years-of-nintendo-based-community-content
