Nintendo files suit against PalWorld

Nintendo is a horribly litigious company on the level of Disney, but abetted by Japanese copyright and patent laws which make even the regulatory capture of the US look tame. I can't see any legitimate reason that PalWorld would be treated any worse than any of the other monster-trainer games out there (and there are a lot of them) inspired by Pokemon (or Dragon Quest Monsters or etc). Even in the OP's comparison, there are enough differences between the characters that nobody could say they were the same, only that they they both had similar tropes and inspirations- "a cartoonish wolf", "an animal with overgrown hair so that you can only see the eyes in shadow" , "A bipedal fox character ", "a bipedal jackal character" etc. The idea that Pokemon should be able to patent either that aesthetic, or the concept of a monster trainer game is silly.



If the patent is focused on game design elements that's even a bigger issue as there are games like Cassette Beasts, DiscCreatures, or TemTem that are FAR closer in gameplay (given their JRPG battle systems) and in many cases aesthetic to Pokemon's various titles than PalWorld which is a 3rd person survival title that allows the monsters to operate more akin to Conan Exiles style thralls, helping you in battle, construction , or as other resources. This is not to say that any of those titles above should be the victim of Nintendo's overzealous legal department, but none of them should be given they're all more than different enough. I know that none of this matters to Nintendo who has gone after countless projects and individuals including those with far shallower pockets than PalWorld, but it is still frustrating to see.