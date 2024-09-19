  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Nintendo files suit against PalWorld

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
24,841
https://www.pcgamer.com/games/rpg/n...d-developer-claiming-it-infringes-on-patents/


Nintendo has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair, the studio responsible for Palworld. Palworld, of course, is heavily reminiscent of the Pokémon series, and has attracted a fair bit of criticism—and passionate defence—for how closely some of its creatures resemble those found in Nintendo's brand


View: https://youtu.be/WJtOmxEymR0?si=5TgiSeJq70-2c9D-


Pal Worlds characters look alot like Nintendo's Pokemon.
 
I think Nintendo is as ridiculous as anyone else, but PalWorld’s character designs are a pretty blatant rip off of Pokémon, which is why I’m confused as to why this is a patent lawsuit and not a copyright one, which would seem like the easier of the two paths to take.
 
I think because for it to be a copyright lawsuit Palword would have needed to assert or imply that they are pokemons. Like for example Chinese knock-off cars that look very similar to some western cars, but as long as they are clearly sold as their own thing having nothing to do with their western counterparts there is nothing to do. You can make a car that at a glance looks vaguely like a BMW, but you can't call it a BMW.
 
Yeah, you'd have a hard time winning any case that had similar gameplay, similar graphics, etc, there are plenty of games that have done that in the history of time.

I am curious what the patents are that are being violated. If there is some gameplay mechanic then it's time to throw your hands up and declare the whole patent system is busted, again
 
The chase after patents is much like the US going after Al Capone for tax evasion. We all know that's not the main crime, but it's easier to secure a court win and achieve the same effect.

And whatever you think of Nintendo's aggressive copyright stance, there's no denying that PalWorld is very clearly trying to rip on Pokemon. If I were Nintendo's IP legal team I'd push them to change the character models and other obvious similarities, but not to take the game down.
 
Nintendo made their own bed by going after fans, modders, game preservationists, emulator makers, and even let's players. Without that history nobody would bat an eye at them suing an actual competitor copying their designs.
 
It’s a patent lawsuit because Palworld not only “heavily borrows” from Pokémon’s game mechanics but it also copies its button mappings.

Patent JP,7398425,B
https://imgur.com/gallery/pokemons-patent-vs-palworld-jp-7398425-b-zFDuKSc
Great so patents are granted on which button to press to do things where there are a very limited number of buttons?

And sure it is a blatant tipoff, but how many Diablo clones have their been? Street fighter clones? Oh no they have a hard and soft punch and kick, and they use a similar button arrangement!
 
It's Japanese patent law. I don't think something like that can be patented in the US.
 
It could be and more.
But Nintendo and PocketPair are both Japanese companies so they can’t use American patents in this, Japanese patents in a Japanese court.

Nintendo was probably going to let Palworld be but PocketPair went and joined with Sony Entertainment to make Palworld Entertainment, which is set to expand the Palworld universe and in Nintendos mind that is likely a step too far.
 
Yea this is all going to play out in Japan courts. There is no fair use and Japan is very stricked when it comes to patents and trademarks.
 
Maybe so, but I don't think Nintendo's past overreaches invalidate the claims against PalWorld. As much as I'm amused by the game and love the parody... yeah, it's a pretty blatant rip.
 
So if it's a Parody, doesn't that mean it could be a protected work.....obviously in the world of Legalese even common-sense doesn't work but....you know......we had Pokemon and then Digimon......and a dozen other clones from other companies. Why this crap now?
 
Not in Japan.
 
No it doesn't invalidate it legally speaking, but it turns public opinion against them. They are quite literally the boy who cried wolf who is now not taken seriously despite having a morally valid claim. I don't care that they are right, I want them to loose. Just like whether Al Capone was guilty of tax evasion was besides the point.
 
True, you can be sued (and lose) for slander or libel even if what you say is true in Japan
 
More or less. Too many designs look too similar, have a similar cartoon look, and a number of gameplay elements look too similar. It is one thing if say, they were realistic themed shooters. You can say both are emulating what real world combat looks and sounds like, so naturally they will arrive in similar places. But this is more or less emulating Pokemon gameplay and creature design.
 
Nintendo is a horribly litigious company on the level of Disney, but abetted by Japanese copyright and patent laws which make even the regulatory capture of the US look tame. I can't see any legitimate reason that PalWorld would be treated any worse than any of the other monster-trainer games out there (and there are a lot of them) inspired by Pokemon (or Dragon Quest Monsters or etc). Even in the OP's comparison, there are enough differences between the characters that nobody could say they were the same, only that they they both had similar tropes and inspirations- "a cartoonish wolf", "an animal with overgrown hair so that you can only see the eyes in shadow" , "A bipedal fox character ", "a bipedal jackal character" etc. The idea that Pokemon should be able to patent either that aesthetic, or the concept of a monster trainer game is silly.

If the patent is focused on game design elements that's even a bigger issue as there are games like Cassette Beasts, DiscCreatures, or TemTem that are FAR closer in gameplay (given their JRPG battle systems) and in many cases aesthetic to Pokemon's various titles than PalWorld which is a 3rd person survival title that allows the monsters to operate more akin to Conan Exiles style thralls, helping you in battle, construction , or as other resources. This is not to say that any of those titles above should be the victim of Nintendo's overzealous legal department, but none of them should be given they're all more than different enough. I know that none of this matters to Nintendo who has gone after countless projects and individuals including those with far shallower pockets than PalWorld, but it is still frustrating to see.
 
I don't see how the gameplay is similar other than the method of capturing of monsters. One is a story-driven turn-based RPG, the other is a survival building game. To say the gameplay is similar is to say Ark: Survival is similar to the Pokemon games.
 
They have a very similar breeding gameplay and whatnot. Pokemon is only turn based in combat.
 
Loved reading your opinion.
 
This made me aware of how out of date some of my game awareness is. I read "button mappings" and thought, They copied "Press A, The Game but I guess Pokemon has evolved past Game Boy controls.
 
This is a case in Japan's courts and I dunno anything about Japanese law... But there's US case law on Street Fighter https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capcom_U.S.A._Inc._v._Data_East_Corp. TLDR: none of the allegedly copied elements were protected by copyright. There's an earlier case where Data East had sued Epyx and lost over an earlier fighting game.

Patents would be different, but games are hard to patent under US law because they're often considered to be 'not useful' and not subject to patents. Somehow the Tetris company successfully prevents similar games though.
 
They could have done this months ago.
Nintendo waited until PalWorld made $$$$$$$$ and now decides to go after them once they are worth the costs incurred.

As much as I like Nintendo's products and games they are very much a Japanese corporation, much like TOHO (Godzilla) and Studio Ghibli, which will also sue anyone into oblivion for even the vaguest copyright infringement.
Japanese corpos gonna corpo. :borg: 🎌
 
This is patent infringement, not copyright infringement. Nintendo investigated and built their case before filing it.
 
And the company that made Palworld joining forces with Sony to expand the universe and make more of it probably triggered Nintendo forcing them to act.
 
Nintendo is hypocritical. They basically rebranded Taito's Space Invaders as "Space Fever" which was arguably just as big of a rip off as they are alleging here...except they were a much smaller company back in 1979.
 
Possibly using patents they filed and received approval for only a couple months ago, so they may have been waiting for that as well.
 
No they are OLD patents, what changed was Sony entering the ring with the intent of bringing Palworld to stand up against The Pokémon company, with bringing in Anime rights, merchandising, etc.
The Pokémon company makes Nintendo Billions in merchandising alone, the game was one thing but they went after the extras and Nintendo doesn't play around.

If Nintendo every wanted to blow itself up along with half the gaming industry they could, Nintendo has a very large patent catalogue and owns many of the patents used to optimize games for consoles to begin with, their portfolio on Memory optimization is somewhat insane.
 
No one knows what the specific patents being infringed on are as of right now since those details haven't been made public yet. Not even Pocketpair knows.

A recent patent they could be utilizing is the mechanism of throwing a ball at a monster to capture it in 3D space. That patent was granted in December 2023.
 
Video game patent law should change so that Nintento loses - Japan or America.
Make Nintendo lose and make THAT the new precedent.
 
Even if they win this suit, Nintendo would only be able to get an injunction covering Japan or damages associated with the Japanese market. That doesn't seem terribly effective - this feels like a PR move, mostly. I have been a patent litigator for 15+ years.
 
But it would prevent Sony Japan from moving forward with their Palworld Entertainment plans. They had Anime series, Toys, product tie-ins, etc… all in the works as their alternative to The Pokémon Company.

I’m sure it’s no coincidence that barely a month after Sony and Palworld partner up Nintendo lawyered up.
 
Nintendo has been pushing through patents this last year and a half. Patents in the US are getting held up which probably explains why nothing has been filed in the US yet.
 
