Raced home to post this before anyone else! Phew! Hot off the press!
"The Nintendo PlayStation was publicly unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in 1991, but Nintendo backed out of the arrangement with Sony and, at that very same event, announced it would be entering into a partnership with Philips, which would result in the infamous Philips CD-i (and its notorious Zelda titles). The 200 existing prototypes for the Nintendo PlayStation were said to be destroyed.
The falling out between Nintendo and Sony is reportedly part of what drove Sony to get into the gaming market to begin with. Both companies have enjoyed great success in gaming, with Sony's PS4 recently surpassing the Wii with more than 100 million in sales. Nintendo's newest console, the Switch, is also a sales juggernaut that keeps growing."
Nintendo And Sony "Play Station" Prototype Auction Currently At $360,000
One of gaming's most mysterious and controversial consoles is available to buy--if you're very rich.
