  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Nintendo allegedly hacked by Crimson Collective hacking group — screenshot shows leaked folders, production assets, developer files, and backups

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,682
"This isn’t the first time that hackers have attacked a gaming company. Rockstar was previously targeted by an attack in 2023, and some of the source code for Grand Theft Auto VI was leaked online. In the same year, Insomniac Games, the studio behind several Spider-Man titles, was hit by a ransomware attack, and files related to games and employees were made available for download on the internet. CD Projekt Red was also a victim in 2021, after the source codes for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, and several other titles, along with several different files, were stolen and threatened to be released publicly if the company did not pay.
Despite all the noise, Nintendo is known for keeping its secrets. Unless customer or personal data has been targeted or leaked, where it’s required by law to notify the public of an attack, it’s unlikely that the company will disclose any details of this breach. So, without confirmation from the makers of the Switch 2, we can only guess if Crimson Collective’s exploit is true or not."

1760215443126.png

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...production-assets-developer-files-and-backups
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top