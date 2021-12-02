MrGuvernment
More reason to run a pfsense box infront of any of this crap...
Nine WiFi routers used by millions were vulnerable to 226 flaws
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...sed-by-millions-were-vulnerable-to-226-flaws/
Security researchers analyzed nine popular WiFi routers and found a total of 226 potential vulnerabilities in them, even when running the latest firmware.
The tested routers are made by Asus, AVM, D-Link, Netgear, Edimax, TP-Link, Synology, and Linksys, and are used by millions of people.
The front-runners in terms of the number of vulnerabilities are the TP-Link Archer AX6000, having 32 flaws, and the Synology RT-2600ac, which has 30 security bugs.