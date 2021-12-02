Nine WiFi routers used by millions were vulnerable to 226 flaws

More reason to run a pfsense box infront of any of this crap...

Nine WiFi routers used by millions were vulnerable to 226 flaws
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...sed-by-millions-were-vulnerable-to-226-flaws/

Security researchers analyzed nine popular WiFi routers and found a total of 226 potential vulnerabilities in them, even when running the latest firmware.

The tested routers are made by Asus, AVM, D-Link, Netgear, Edimax, TP-Link, Synology, and Linksys, and are used by millions of people.

The front-runners in terms of the number of vulnerabilities are the TP-Link Archer AX6000, having 32 flaws, and the Synology RT-2600ac, which has 30 security bugs.
It doesn't suprise me at all that the Shenzhen, China based TP-Link has the most vulnerabilities. My question is, how many of them are there on purpose?

I also wonder:
Do these vulnerabilities apply only when the device is used as a router, or are they also vulnerable when simply used as an access point behind a separate firewall (updated pfsense for example).
How many of these vulnerabilities remain when using 3rd party firmware such as DD-WRT? DD-WRT is often updated more frequently than manufacturer firmware, especially on older devices that have been abandoned by the manufacturer.
 
I dunno about the "used by millions", exactly. These look to be some of the most expensive models from each brand. Most people don't spend over about $75 on their Wi-Fi router. ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 is $400+

I bought an Asus RT-AX86u on sale for $250, about 3 months ago. and there are likely exponentially less people buying at that price range, than even $100.

That said....its fairly likely that similar vulnerabilities would be in most of their current product stack. As they tend to have similar firmwares for current product lines. However, Asus seems to put out new firmware pretty often, anyway. There have been 3, since I bought the AX86u. And now it sounds like maybe a 4th!
 
