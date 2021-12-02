MrGuvernment said: More reason to run a pfsense box infront of any of this crap...​ ​ Nine WiFi routers used by millions were vulnerable to 226 flaws​ https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...sed-by-millions-were-vulnerable-to-226-flaws/​ ​ ​ Click to expand...

I dunno about the "used by millions", exactly. These look to be some of the most expensive models from each brand. Most people don't spend over about $75 on their Wi-Fi router. ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 is $400+I bought an Asus RT-AX86u on sale for $250, about 3 months ago. and there are likely exponentially less people buying at that price range, than even $100.That said....its fairly likely that similar vulnerabilities would be in most of their current product stack. As they tend to have similar firmwares for current product lines. However, Asus seems to put out new firmware pretty often, anyway. There have been 3, since I bought the AX86u. And now it sounds like maybe a 4th!