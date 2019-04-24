NiMH AAA batteries in an Alkaline AAA charger?

Does anyone know what result I can expect from putting NiMH AAA batteries in an alkaline charger?
La Crosse Technology, in their infinite wisdom, used rechargeable Alkaline batteries in their Solar Wind Speed/Direction instrument (model TX63U-IT). Not having any rechargeable alkaline AAA batteries I used NiMH batteries. It seems to be working fine but I'm just wondering if anyone thinks this is going to blow up in my face or should I pursue obtaining 2 rechargeable Alkaline batteries?
