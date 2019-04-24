NiMH AAA batteries in an Alkaline AAA charger?

Does anyone know what result I can expect from putting NiMH AAA batteries in an alkaline charger?
La Crosse Technology, in their infinite wisdom, used rechargeable Alkaline batteries in their Solar Wind Speed/Direction instrument (model TX63U-IT). Not having any rechargeable alkaline AAA batteries I used NiMH batteries. It seems to be working fine but I'm just wondering if anyone thinks this is going to blow up in my face or should I pursue obtaining 2 rechargeable Alkaline batteries?
 
There is a really old alkaline rechargable (RAM) - Rayovac sold them under Renewal brand for a while, other brands were EnviroCell and Pure Energy. They really sucked for cycle life though and I never saw them with a lot of wide spread use.

https://www.amazon.com/Rayovac-PS2-Renewal-Power-Station/dp/B001XBJLHS/

That said, you'll probably be ok switching over to NiMH. I'm sure charge curves are different, but voltages are going to be similar, you just won't get great life out of the NiMH. Odds are they just have the battery hooked directly up to a solar panel with just a diode in there anyway and there is no actual charging control.
 
I use a pure energy alkaline charger with my nimh no prob. brian is right about life cycle on the alks, it sucks.
 
Hard to believe but it has been a year since I put NiMH into my Solar Wind Speed/Direction instrument. NiMHs are working fine. Not one hicup that I know of & still going strong.
 
