NiMH AAA batteries in an Alkaline AAA charger?

There is a really old alkaline rechargable (RAM) - Rayovac sold them under Renewal brand for a while, other brands were EnviroCell and Pure Energy. They really sucked for cycle life though and I never saw them with a lot of wide spread use.That said, you'll probably be ok switching over to NiMH. I'm sure charge curves are different, but voltages are going to be similar, you just won't get great life out of the NiMH. Odds are they just have the battery hooked directly up to a solar panel with just a diode in there anyway and there is no actual charging control.