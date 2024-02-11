Nikon Z9 specification sheet does not show how much time it can record on each mode

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 7,782
https://www.nikonusa.com/en/nikon-p...re_lk#tab-ProductDetail-ProductTabs-TechSpecs
as the above link shows, it has no data as to how much GB / time it can record per mode, whereas Canon shows the breakdown
https://www.usa.canon.com/shop/p/eos-r5?color=Black&type=New
anyone ask Nikon the above question?
On a side note: I normally post questions like the above at a place called photography on the net. Sadly, as of Jan. 1, 2024, the owner closes it down:
https://petapixel.com/2023/10/17/the-photography-on-the-net-forums-is-shutting-down/
