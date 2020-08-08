Nikon Z6 + Atomos Ninja V

George Worst
Hello everybody,
I am currently using a Canon Eos 5d classic and a Sony A7rii and I am about to pull the trigger for a Nikon Z6 by trading my Sony.
I just wanted to know some stuff about it before I actually do this step. I’ve used an entry level dslr Nikon d3300 before I got the Sony but my skills back then was a little bit limited and my taste not that certain. Actually I’ve never complain about my Nikon’s colors as I do with my Sony but I absolutely love my Canon’s. Now what I wanted is a hybrid camera that can do both photography and video very well and I am thinking about the Z6 with the Atomos Ninja V for full frame raw video. So what I wanted to know about this camera is firstly your personal experience with it and more detailed about the following.
George.
- Colors and skin tones compared to Canon and Sony (mostly Canon).
- Battery life (photo and video) and if I can power the camera with a usb cable from a power bank for instance like how I do with Sony.
- Adapted lenses performance (mostly Nikon F and Canon EF. Canons would also fit my 5d so I prefer them if they work well enough). I am probably not going to get any Z lens because of the high cost. I am currently having a Canon 50mm f1.8 ii which is my only autofocus lens and all my other lenses are manual focus m42 and Pentax K lenses. So I am probably going to need at least one autofocus lens for tracking subjects when filming and moving. I am thinking of a zoom lens which would be at least 24mm wide or wider and about at least 30-35mm on the long side. So let me know if you have any suggestions and what mount would work well with focus tracking. Also I don’t care about noise from the focusing motor because I’m recording sound separately.
- It would sound a little bit crazy but I am currently using my adapted lenses on my Canon 5d with chipped adapters so I get the correct exif data from the camera when shooting. Would that be possible with a Canon ef adapter for the Z6? Also is there any way I can get focus confirmation from the Z6? (I know about peaking and magnifying).
- How is metering with manual lenses.
- How is ibis with manual lenses.
- Any tips for avoiding dust on the sensor when changing lenses.
- Any drawbacks, any reason to avoid this purchase.
