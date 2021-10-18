Nikon F mount to Z mount adapter with AF & AF-D Autofocus Support?

Zarathustra[H]
Hey,
So, should I give up on this dream?
Nikon doesn't seem willing to make one. There were rumors that Kipon was about to announce one, but that was in 2019, and I haven't heard anything since.
I was always told that the wise man puts his money in glass. Don't be afraid to get older professional glass they said. It is high quality, and Nikon will always keep the F-Mount they said.
I have invested in quite a lot of AF-D lenses which are among my favorites. My 35-70mm F/2.8D probably being my favorite lens of all. Its both maddening and sad that this might be the end of the line for these fantastic lenses.
Of course, there is no one forcing me to go mirrorless, but I have been putting off investing in a new body for so long, and tit feels silly to invest in an expensive DSLR now...
Thoughts?
