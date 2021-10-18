Nikon F mount to Z mount adapter with AF & AF-D Autofocus Support?

Randall Stephens said: I almost bought the d750 but then realized it was basically my d7200 with an fx sensor. If you have the fx glass already just snag a d850 or 810 and be done with it. Click to expand...

FX sensor can make a huge difference if you have the glass for it. Immensely better low light performance!Yeah, I have a nice little kit thus far:Nikon 50mm f/1.4D (full frame capable)Nikon 35-70mm f/2.8D (full frame capable)Nikon VR 70-200mm f/2.8G AF-S (full Frame Capable)Nikon TC-20E AF-I 2X TeleconverterTokina 11-16mm f/2.8 (Doesn't need a focus motor, but is DX only)When I bought my 35mm-70mm lens it was missing the lens hood, so I bought a HB-26 hood from a 70-300mm f/4 (same diameter) to use with it. I'll likely have to replace that hood with something smaller, because with an FX sensor it will almost certainly result in vignetting at 35mm.So once I move full frame, all of my lenses will work except the Tokina 11-16mm, but once I do, the 35-70mm lens will kind of fill that space (not quite as wide, but still pretty wide)What I will be missing is the long reach. Maybe a 300mm f/2.8 prime would make sense,but I'm not looking to put a second mortgage on the house especially for for a reach that I don't need extremely often. I do have the teleconverter, but it does soften the image a tiny bit, and it brings me down to f/4 from 2.8 :/I also want to pick up a good cheap portraiture lens. I've heard good things about the Tamron 90mm F/2.8 macro lens for use in portraiture. I think I should be able to pick up an older one that requires the in body scew motor to focus for not too much money.I've always read things like "I'd usually never buy a Tamron lens, but their 90mm prime is fantastic"I mean, the Nikon 135mm f/2D would likely be the best choice, but I'm not looking to spend $900 used...