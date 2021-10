Nikon F mount to Z mount adapter with AF & AF-D Autofocus Support?

I spoke a few times with UnknownSouljer over the past year on some ideas and his thoughts on the current market. I used dSLRs professionally for awhile, but no longer. During that time had access to the pro gear most of the times I wanted for personal use as it could always be justified as additional practice and training time. As long as I wasn’t using it for anything I was being compensated nobody had an issue with it.During that time, I did buy a couple different APS-C bodies to own personally. I never ended up investing much in glass. A couple f/1.8 primes at most at a time. Nothing fancy then or left as I dwindled it down to just a 50mm and a single old body. Now comes the time I’ve been looking to expand back into growing out the personal collection.I’m going to switch Mirrorless just haven’t decided exactly which system. The primary reason is: the writing is on the wall that dSLRs are going to end sooner than later. I figured there would be a really long pro-body hold-out, but the Tokyo Olympics I think is the turning point even for that usage case. Sony had an estimated 10-30% of the press from reports I saw. Canon still had a lot of R5 and R6, along with good feedback from the R3 bodies they fielded for testing. Nikon is finally releasing a pro-level Z body as well.That said I don’t think there’s anything wrong with sticking to dSLRs. There will be enough used glass floating around for our lifetimes. Depending on the use case, does one really need the newest features? I even learned there has been a big uptick in people switching back to film bodies over the past couple of years.