Nikola stock craters after chairman fails to rebut fraud allegations

"On advice of counsel however, I won’t comment further now other than saying that we have involved SEC," Milton wrote. He claimed to be "pissed" that he couldn't publish a response, saying that he "would love nothing more than to go out and tell everyone point by point."
In an official statement on Thursday, Nikola said the company "has been vetted by some of the world’s most credible companies and investors. We are on a path to success and will not waver based on a report filled with misleading information attempting to manipulate our stock.” The company didn't respond to a follow-up email asking about specific allegations in the Hindenburg report."
https://arstechnica.com/cars/2020/0...pe-was-rolling-downhill-in-promotional-video/
"But as the new day dawned, Milton announced he wouldn't be releasing a rebuttal after all. Instead, the company filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission charging that the Hindenburg report was false and deceptive.cdabc123 , nikola is a scam and a fraud plain and simple. Watch, that ceo Milton is going to be in jail in a year.
And lucid? Aside from some batteries, it's Vaporware. I lump them in the same category as Nio and Xpev except they were smart enough to pay a bunch of white guys to be face men.
https://arstechnica.com/cars/2020/0...pe-was-rolling-downhill-in-promotional-video/
