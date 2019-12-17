Night mode could actually be worse for your sleep pattern, study finds

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 17, 2019 at 6:31 PM.

    erek

    Hmm...

    "This makes basic sense: daylight is yellow, twilight is blue, and sunrise and sunset are pretty reliable ways to tell your body clock what time it is. Of course, at this point, we only know it works on mice – and mice don’t have phones. “We think there is good reason to believe it’s also true in humans,” says Dr Brown.


    There is perhaps a more obvious truth to be drawn – if your phone is telling you to switch to night mode, it is time to put down your phone.

    It is not the colour of the screen that is keeping you awake; it is all the stuff your phone offers as an alternative to sleep at 2am. There is only one real night-mode switch: the off button"

    https://www.theguardian.com/technol...ur-phones-night-mode-may-be-keeping-you-awake
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 7:56 PM
    [21CW]killerofall

    Wait..... phones have a night mode? Why have I never heard of this before? Then again, I rarely use my phone when I am home. Why would I browse on a tiny 1080P screen when I have a 27" 1440P computer monitor?
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 8:03 PM
    HAL_404

    Some of us need an off button for [H]ardForum as well ... ;)
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 8:03 PM
    erek

    what mode you got enabled for hardforum anyhow?
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 8:04 PM
    sirmonkey1985

    older phone feature but think samsung and apple still have it where it automatically changes all white backgrounds to black based on room brightness.. i think by now everyone has just manually set all their apps to black backgrounds anyways, lol..
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 8:06 PM
    blandead

    My phone has a tiny 1440p screen... Night mode is more for saving battery life. For actual night time use, blue light filter mode is better for your eyes.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 8:12 PM
    [21CW]killerofall

    Well that makes a bit of sense. I have never had an iPhone and the last Samsung phone I had was a Galaxy S2 (LG G2 and Moto G6 since).
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 8:16 PM
    T4rd

    People here seem to be confusing night mode for dark mode. The article is referencing night mode that most phones and Windows have built into them to block blue light on the display in order mitigate eye strain and to facilitate melatonin production.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 8:28 PM
    Youn

    I've found my years of increasing eye strain and trouble sleeping went away soon after using night mode (like a brown tint over everything) on my PC and phone... maybe just a coincidence, but the few times I don't use it I notice the trouble return the very next day, so I'm convinced
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 8:29 PM
    PhaseNoise

    The article is odd. Right - not sleeping is not sleeping. The point of night mode is that you go to bed when you normally do, but your lizard brain doesn't think its 3pm.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 8:37 PM
    HAL_404

    Dark Theme of coarse ... I like the different shades of grey and I don't need sunglasses to fight off the glare from a white page

    BTW ... thanks for all the neat posts you've been making the past weeks :)
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 9:26 PM
    Ebernanut

    On my Samsung phone night mode is the dark theme and the blue light filter is called exactly that, and then there's also adaptive brightness.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 9:30 PM
    KazeoHin

    Blue Light filters greatly help with my ability to fall asleep.

    Remember that for tens of thousands of years, our brains probably got used to seeing ONLY warm shades at night due to being near a fire.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 9:56 PM
    Youn

    and also the warm light of the sun setting since before we used fire all the time
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 10:05 PM
    BB Gun

    Daylight is actually pretty fukin blue. Not as blue as twilight, but it's sure as fuk not yellow. It's sunset/artificial incandescent light that is golden/yellow.

    upload_2019-12-17_19-5-2.png
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 10:26 PM
    Nobu

    Yeah, only reason it's so red at sunset is because all the blue light is scattered in the atmosphere, while the red/yellow light is still able to bounce back down toward the ground.

    http://ww2010.atmos.uiuc.edu/(Gh)/guides/mtr/opt/air/sun.rxml
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 10:37 PM
    Mega6

    Check. On on on.
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 12:23 AM
    Youn

    don't forget about dim to warm lights, starting to be used more and more, basically it's the future to have lights at night be soft and warm again, some asian countries probably will be the last to convert as many over there seem to love insanely white/blue light as it makes their skin look whiter - no joke, spent nearly a year there and they just don't like how they look lit with warm lights... they also don't go out in the sun, no surprise they have an increasing suicide rate and vitamin D deficiencies (maybe subconsciously that's also why they like white lights, their body thinks it's like the sun?)
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 1:32 AM
    N4CR

    I didn't realise night mode was to 'help you sleep', I just thought it was better when there is less background light..
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 1:36 AM
    M76

    So in other news the sky is yellow?
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 1:42 AM
    DeathFromBelow

    The point is that there's a lot of marketing BS going on, particularly regarding the effects of blue light. This sort of reporting is exactly what I've expected since all the marketing buzz about blue light filtering for night mode and 'eye protection' started showing up.

    There's no evidence that blue light in particular 'tells your lizard brain it's 3pm,' and in fact they found the opposite effect in testing, with low-brightness blue light actually being less disruptive than low brightness yellow, and overall that brightness was far more important than color as far as disrupting sleep, which makes sense.
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 2:05 AM
    Tsumi

    My LG V20 has a night mode... It dims the blue spectrum. Dark mode is completely different and always enabled on my phone.

    I'm waiting for when Honda would get smart about their LED headlights and go with something warmer. The Civic and Accord LED headlights produce a crap ton of glare even to a HD pickup truck.
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 2:11 AM
    Nobu

    Yeah, dunno about that. I do know that cold light always strained my eyes and gave me headaches. First thing I do when I get a new display is lower the brightness/backlight and change the color temperature.

    How it effects my sleep, I don't really know or care.
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 6:04 AM
    N4CR

    Alright, light and colour is my life and my job so listen up, class commences! That graphic isn't really correct.
    Colour temp varies throughout the day significantly more than what is listed. Often 5-7k is mostly around midday give or take a few hours. As the sun gets lower in the sky (as others have mentioned) it will decrease.
    Often in morning the CCT (Colour temp) is a little higher than when it sets, due to pollution over the course of a day - your sunsets are more orange than sun rise. In sunset you can often get literally orange light, it's barely 'white' at this point and would be close to 1700k or less.
    The eye also will adjust to colour temperature variations so you do not notice it over the day except when you see the reflected light from a surface/tree/etc vs a known colour or reference.
    E.g. under completely red lights without any other white light, your eyes will see sunlight when exposed shortly after as greenish. The shift is intense!

    I run some still pretty rare 2000k lights (custom built.. I do custom LEDs as a side gig) in my kitchen. 2m long MBPCB setup with excellent heatsinking. They are selectable to 4000k also or mixed. After about 10am they are better around 4000k (matches outside light) and before then a mix. During the evenings/sunrise sunset within a few hours, the 2000k setting is best.
    My next version of these lights will have individually addressed channels without a common ground and I will program an interface to match CCT of the sun without having to manually do it.

    This is correct. The eye also has multiple vision modes as it adjusts to light levels. At near-completely dark light adjustment, it is much more sensitive to the cyan range. Where as when you are adjusted to high light levels, green-yellow is the brightest (centre at 555nm).
    However I personally find an orange/red light can be useful to trick the body into thinking it's sunset (e.g. if you have to sleep as sunrise happens after a night shift). It's also just much nicer to be around than white light to relax in. It's also probably something to do with 'a different space/light' to accustom to so your mind gets used to the 'orange/red light = sleep time. But blue/yellow at low power also does work in my experience too. I change it up sometimes :)
     
