Night mode could actually be worse for your sleep pattern, study finds

don't forget about dim to warm lights, starting to be used more and more, basically it's the future to have lights at night be soft and warm again, some asian countries probably will be the last to convert as many over there seem to love insanely white/blue light as it makes their skin look whiter - no joke, spent nearly a year there and they just don't like how they look lit with warm lights... they also don't go out in the sun, no surprise they have an increasing suicide rate and vitamin D deficiencies (maybe subconsciously that's also why they like white lights, their body thinks it's like the sun?)

Click to expand...