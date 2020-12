This just feels like another cash grab franchise at this point: they bungled the release, then redressed it up in some trendy "Game iif the Year Edition" Poptart for 10$ more than it was



They still have not patched the buggy mess , and at this point it exists to sell DLC sexy outfits for your robot.









Just seems like a racier culvert for Squeenix to make some more money off locked-in teens who dream of having sex with their Roomba! (you know, just like the same fools who paid for FFX-2)



I can assume that being prequel, the buggy-ass engine will remain?