Nickel plating. What if it wears off?

So I see a good deal of posts around the interwebs where people are concerned after flushing a loop that their gpu blocks dont look brand new and show a "rust" color. I see a great deal of overreaction to blocks not looking "brand new" anymore. I would like to open a thread here because there are alot of people on this forum that understand metals more than i do. I have built 30 plus sytems in my years as a builder, the past 8 years these have been custom loops. My understanding is that most blocks are copper blocks(aluminum has started to seep into the industry) and you can buy either pure copper or copper with nickel plating. This is not about banging on any manufacturers that have had bad nickel plating. So please dont derail the thread with that. I want to add to the watercooling base of knowledge.



So I have three questions:



1. Does nickel plating corrode over time when exposed to liquid flow.

2. If it corrodes over time and exposes the copper underneath, are you really losing performance/should you be alarmed. What is acceptable wear?

3. What are the real benefits of nickel plating in a pc application. Should you avoid the headache and just stay with copper?



Of course I am talking about the parts that are exposed to water, not the cold plate on a cpu block.



I ask again to not give anecdotal references to things that have annoyed you, just answer the questions.