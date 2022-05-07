Nicehash Excavator 100% LHR unlock!

https://www.reddit.com/r/NiceHash/comments/uk9w2n/nicehash_manages_to_unlock_lhr_cards_to_100/
and it works!
put it on my 3080 machine, if I push it i can get it over 90 now @230watts. Have it set at more efficient setting though now. 85mh at 200watts.
Not pushing the cards to the max.
3060 @46/47mh @100watts.
3080 @87/88 @200 watts.
