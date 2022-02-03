NIB Sony/Sun GDM 5410/ X7136A 21" CRT Unboxing

Received this afternoon and just powered on. I noticed it has the same OSD as my other Sony GDM monitors. It warms up and achieves inky black levels much faster than my other Sony monitors. Will be calibrating it shortly but as is the monitor looks great and image quality is top notch. Unfortunately I don't see anywhere on the casing the manufacture date. This particular model is the Sun rebrand of the Sony GDM 5410. Going to use this as my new Stalker 2 display