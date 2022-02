Just purchased a NIB Mitsubishi Diamondtron Perfect Flat 19" crt. I will post unboxing photos once it arrives this weekend. This will be my first Diamondtron monitor and I'm looking forward to comparing the image quality to my recently purchased NIB zero hour tube Viewsonic P220FB 22" crt. Anyone here have hands on experience with the Diamondtron tube or this specific monitor? Can't wait to get some Stalker 2 action on these monitors.