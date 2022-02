Just picked up one of the holy of holies of the crt world. A new old stock 22" Mitsubishi Diamond Pro 2020u. The unit was owned by a CAD firm that closed down. This crt was found in the company inventory during the move out. It's been sitting in a box for over 20 years. Seller removed from the box to make sure it still works but that's the extent of any usage on the tube. Will update with unboxing photos when it arrives.